‘Elementary’: Watch 2 Scenes From the Next Episode



A new episode of Elementary airs on July 16, and CBS has released two preview scenes from the latest chapter of the Sherlock Holmes drama.

This week’s episode is titled “You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby” and again features John Noble as Sherlock’s father, Morland.

In last week’s episode, “The Adventure of Esatz Sobekneferu,” Morland returned to New York to tell Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) he needed to amend his will because he left everything to Sherlock’s brother, the late Mycroft Holmes. Sherlock also learned that there is a bounty on his father’s head, so he tried to stop an assassin.

Sherlock thinks Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer) is connected to the hit out on his father, so he pursues that road in his investigation. Meanwhile, he also has to work with Watson (Lucy Liu) to find the killer of a lawyer who was investigating a major cigarette distributor’s finances.

In the first preview scene, Watson arrives at the murder scene before Sherlock. Detective Marcus Bell (Jon Michael Hill) gives Watson the details, and confirms the man has been dead for two days before they found him.

Watson suggests it might have been a home invasion gone wrong, but Bell thinks the killer is trying to trick them into thinking that. Bell also points out that the victim still had his shoes and tie on, but he was dropped off two hours before he ordered pizza.

The second scene shows Sherlock sitting in his apartment with Morland, ignoring a call from Watson. He tells his father he cannot be certain Moriarty is behind the hit, since there are other people who want Morland dead.

“I’ve made it my mission for the past two years to destroy her empire,” Morland reminds his son. “That she would eventually turn her attention to me was inevitable.”

Marlon also revealed that Moriarty escaped from prison. Sherlock is not happy that Marlon kept this information from him for so long.

“What’s your excuse for not telling me?” Sherlock asks.

“I haven’t known for long,” Morland replies.

Sherlock says he will have to verify this information. Morland then has one request of his son.

“Moriarty intends to kill me. I need your help to kill her first,” Morland replies.

The camera zooms in on Sherlock, who has a face of disgust. Fans will have to tune in to tonight’s episode to see how he handles his father’s request.

New episodes of Elementary air on CBS Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: YouTube/CBS