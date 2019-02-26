‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Ellen Page Reveals Hollywood Tried to Keep Her in the Closet

It’s been five years since Ellen Page publicly came out as gay during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s “Time to Thrive” conference in Las Vegas, but the openness and honesty about her sexual orientation is one that the Umbrella Academy star says she was actively pressured by Hollywood deny.

In a new interview with Net-A-Porter, Page revealed that she was directed by those in the industry to hide her sexuality.

“I was distinctly told, by people in the industry, when I started to become known: ‘People cannot know you’re gay.’” Page said. “And I was pressured — forced, in many cases — to always wear dresses and heels for events and photo shoots. As if lesbians don’t wear dresses and heels. But I will never let anyone put me in anything I feel uncomfortable in ever again.”

It’s a difficult revelation, one that is unfortunately not the only heartbreaking chapter in Page’s Hollywood story. In November 2017, Page broke her silence on an encounter with X-Men: The Last Stand director Brett Ratner in a Facebook post that detailed how Ratner outed her to the cast and crew of the film — in which she played Kitty Pryde — while hurling threatening and homophobic slurs at her during a pre-filming meet and greet. However, while her early experiences as a gay woman in Hollywood were harrowing, in the interview with Net-A-Porter, Page says things have gotten better for those coming after her due in no small part to increased representation of the LGBTQ community.

“I remember being in my early 20s and really believing it was impossible for me to come out,” she said. “But, over time, with more representation, hearts and minds have been changed. It doesn’t happen quickly enough, and it hasn’t happened enough, particularly for the most marginalized in the community. But things have got better.”

And when it comes to the representation of the marginalized, in a sense her role in Umbrella Academy is one that she thinks a lot of people, but especially young women will relate to. Page plays Vanya, “Number Seven” in a family of adopted children who were raised by mysterious scientist, each of them having special powers seemingly except Vanya.

“She had a very abusive childhood, as did they all,” Page said. “But on top of the abuse, she has been separated from the others, and constantly made to feel worthless. As an adult, it’s hard for her to have intimate relationships, and she struggles with anxiety and depression. I’m sure a lot of people, particularly young women, will really relate to her.”

The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.