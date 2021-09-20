Emmy Awards In Memoriam Honors Ed Asner, Michael K. Williams, Norm Macdonald and More

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night, returning to a live, in-person ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer this year after 2020’s virtual ceremony. As Hollywood gathered to recognize excellence in the television industry, the event also took the time to honor and remember the influential and beloved figures in the industry that we sadly lost since the last Emmys. This year’s Emmy Awards In Memoriam paid tribute to a number of those to whom we said goodbye too soon including The Wire and Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams, legendary actor and philanthropist Ed Asner, and beloved comedian and writer Norm Macdonald.



This year’s tribute featured a performance by Leon Bridges and John Baptiste of Bridges’ song “River” while images of those who have passed were presented including Asner, Williams, Macdonald, Cicely Tyson, Alex Trebek and many more.



Among those honored in this year’s In Memoriam, Williams was also nominated/honored by the awards themselves. Williams was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Lovecraft Country, though he did not win. Over the course of his career, Williams was nominated for four other Primetime Emmy Awards – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Bessie, The Night Of, and When They See Us, and Outstanding Informational Series or Special for his work with Vice. Williams died September 6, 2021, at the age of 54.



“I made a decision very early on in my career that the two things I will go for when I’m asked to do a role is I will look for the truth and I will tell that truth with as much compassion and as much empathy as I can,” Williams explained to Essence in an interview earlier this year.



