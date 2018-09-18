Watch Emmy Awards In Memoriam

Every year, the Emmy Awards takes a moment of their broadcast to honor the influential and beloved figures in the television industry that we sadly lost over the past year and this year is no different.

From the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin to Burt Reynolds, this year’s Emmy Awards honored those bright stars lost in 2018. You can watch the tribute in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tribute featured Franklin’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” as it honored a wide variety of those who have passed this year, including Senator John McCain, writer Neil Simon, and Anthony Bourdain. Tina Fey introduced the tribute, speaking about how television viewers forge deeply personal connections to their favorite series which, in turn, makes the losses feel deeply personal.

“It’s understandable [that] when someone from our favorite show passes away, we feel like we have lost a friend,” Fey said. “Because we have.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards take place tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, and airing on NBC.