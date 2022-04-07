Eve Stranger Comic Book Series in Works as TV Series From BBC Studios

IDW’s fan-favorite comic series Eve Stranger could soon be headed to television. On Wednesday, it was reported that BBC Studios has optioned Eve Stranger as a TV show, with the company’s Drama Productions unit overseeing the project. Sixteen and Deep Field‘s Veronica Gleeson is set to adapt the project. Created by writer David Barnett (Punks Not Dead) and illustrated by Philip Bond (Deadline), Eve Stranger debuted as a miniseries under IDW’s Black Crown imprint. Former IDW CCO Chris Ryall will executive produce the television adaptations.

In Eve Stranger, Eve wakes up in a hotel room without knowing who she is or how she got there. Beside her is a teddy bear, a credit card, a briefcase of cash, a used syringe and a letter in her own handwriting that explains her next mission. She’s living week by week, undertaking different, seemingly impossible tasks on behalf of a mystery benefactor. Her bloodstream is flooded with nanobombs, and the contents of the syringe deactivates them for one week and also wipes her memory. Because every Friday morning she wakes up with a clean slate and a new job from black ops action/adventure hero to personal shopper, scuba treasure hunter to space station saboteur.

“[This is] a mind-bending journey, a wild mix of complex characters and comic book verve taking us on an action-adventure ride that dazzles even as it deepens in psychological richness.” producer Matthew Bouch said in a statement. “This is a key title in BBC Studios’ push to create unique, bold stories for the international market.”

“I could not think of better hands in which to put an adaptation of Eve Stranger than BBC Studios’ Drama Production department,” Barnett added. “They totally get what Philip and I were doing with the Eve Stranger comics and I simply cannot wait to see how the high-octane thrills, quirky humor and sheer non-stop adventure is translated to television.”

