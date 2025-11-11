Even With Trump Controversy, South Park’s Creators Have Not Faced Cancellation Danger

South Park has made some major changes with its latest seasons airing this year by officially introducing United States President Donald Trump into its animated world, and the creators behind it all have revealed that even with all of the controversies that have been sparked from it they have faced no pushback from the higher ups at Paramount or faced dangers of cancellation in the way some other programs have faced. South Park returned to Comedy Central earlier this Summer with one of its most talked about (and more importantly, watched) episodes in recent memory due to its depiction of Trump.

South Park has since continued to use Trump beyond that first episode, and has crafted an entire two season long story focusing on his stint in the White House and his relationship with Satan. In speaking with The New York Times, South Park series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained that even with everything going on with Paramount, the two of them have not faced any blowback from including Trump. As they are letting them “do whatever we want, to their credit.”

South Park Is Not in Danger of Cancellation

South Park Studios

“It’s not that we got all political,” South Park co-creator Trey Parker stated when asked about the current direction of the series. “It’s that politics became pop culture.” To which then co-creator Matt Stone explained that they were drawn to the Trump “taboo,” “Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey,” Stone stated. “Oh, that’s where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we’re over there.” But while the creators have had conversations about whether or not to move away from these subjects, Parker revealed the two of them realized “there’s no getting away from this.”

“It’s like the government is just in your face everywhere you look,” Parker said. “Whether it’s the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it’s just all political and political because it’s more than political. It’s pop culture.” And as Stone further revealed, they’re not facing any danger from Paramount for doing so, “I know with the Colbert thing and all the Trump stuff, people think certain things, but they’re letting us do whatever we want, to their credit.”

South Park Won’t Stop Anytime Soon

South Park Studios

This longer leash from Paramount does make a lot of sense as not only is South Park a major franchise with the company, but they recently just signed a $1.5 billion dollar deal for the exclusive streaming rights, and rights to five years of future episodes. They are likely not going to bring the show down anytime soon despite how far it might seem to go, and the creators are likely not going to let up on Trump and his impact on pop culture anytime soon either.

“You know, next year will be different,” Parker noted. “If there’s one thing we know, it is that our show will be a lot longer than theirs.” Elaborating further, Parker revealed that Trump is at least going to stick around for the immediate future “So, we just got to do this for now.” While the creators are fully aware of some of the complaints fans have had, it’s not like they can ignore all of this either.

