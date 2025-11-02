South Park Addresses Fans’ Biggest Complaints About New Episodes (But With a Perfect Twist)

South Park has been on a rather bumpy road since it made its return to Comedy Central earlier this Summer, and the newest episode directly addresses the very same complaints fans have been launching at the Season 27 and 28 so far. South Park kicked off Season 27 of its run earlier this Summer, and after five episodes surprisingly started Season 28. Though the seasons are numbered differently, these episodes airing this year continue to tell the longer story that has been seen with the episodes airing so far. But that story has also meant some things had to be sacrificed to make room.

It’s been quite a long time since South Park has had all of the boys involved in the same story, and that’s something fans have been pointing out through these new seasons this year. It seems like creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have paid attention to what fans are saying, and decided to use the newest Halloween special to address all of these complaints directly. But as one would expect from South Park, it’s not long before there’s a hidden twist revealed behind it all that takes it a whole new step forward.

South Park Addresses Fan Complaints With New Episode

South Park Season 28 Episode 2, “The Woman in the Hat” sees Stan complaining to Kyle and Kenny about how much life in town sucks. But it’s not long before it takes on a meta-commentary meaning, “Yeah everyone’s having a hard time,” Stan begins. “And you know what the problem is? Nobody’s doing anything about it. How many weeks has it been now dealing with one stupid thing after another? The truth is I think a lot of people are afraid to admit that South Park sucks now.” So while Stan is talking about the town, it’s also Parker addressing the show at large itself.

Continuing further, Stan states, “Yeah everyone knows it. South Park sucks now.” Before really getting into fan complaints, “And it’s because of all this political sh-t. We’re getting totally bogged down by it.” Stan even brings up the fact that the boys don’t do anything together anymore, “Remember when we used to do stuff? Just us guys? Ever since all this political crap took over, it’s like what happened to us? Like, Kenny, I haven’t even heard you say anything in like four months.”

What’s the Twist?

But while this is Stan addressing the current state of the show, the twist is what he does from that point on. Stan, Kyle and Kenny then look at the screen directly and address others to join a new “South Park Sucks Now” online community to try and raise awareness to what’s going on. But the next time they go back to Stan, he’s using the opportunity to launch a new Bitcoin scheme to take advantage of all of those who might be interested and make a quick buck off of them.

It’s a little tough to gauge what the ultimate message here with Stan is as he does address what fans have been saying about the show, but then it turns into a a gag where Stan is hoping to scam those people out of their money. The dots don’t fully connect here yet in terms of the meta-commentary, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on as the new episodes air through the rest of the Fall.