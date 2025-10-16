South Park Makes Shocking Change With Latest Episode Release

South Park’s latest episode debuted following creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker revealing that they would need a little more time than usual to return to the sleepy Colorado town. While the subject matter of the recent installment through some major changes at Kenny, Cartman, Stan, and Kyle, thanks to their love of a recent ’67’ based meme, the Comedy Central series as a whole made a shocking announcement. Even with Parker and Stone holding nothing back in making fun of the likes of Jesus Christ, Peter Thiel, and President Donald Trump, you might be shocked to learn that this is no longer season twenty-seven of the series.

South Park has officially moved on from season twenty-seven into season twenty-eight, with the latest episode kicking off the new season last night. What makes this surprising is that it means the previous season was only five episodes in total, and most likely, the current season will have the same episode count. Luckily, this fact doesn’t mean that the creators are making changes to the total number of episodes released this year, as they are still planning on dropping ten in total, thanks to the deal struck with Paramount earlier in 2025. Considering how the recent episode ended, season twenty-eight is looking to be one for the record books.

What’s Next For South Park Season 28?

Paramount

On the story side of the equation, South Park’s twenty-eighth season is tackling some storylines that garnered quite a few headlines from the previous season. PC Principal and Jesus Christ are still residing within the Colorado town’s school, with Donald Trump still having to worry about a controversial “bun in the oven.” The boys themselves have been having fun with a “67” meme that has become a running joke in the online community, nearly taking Cartman’s life as a result. Luckily, animation fans won’t have to wait too long to see where the series takes viewers.

South Park’s next episode is set to air on October 29th in two weeks, meaning that, more than likely, things might be getting spooky for the Colorado town. The fan-favorite animated series has had plenty of Halloween episodes in the past, first beginning with the first season’s seventh episode, “Pinkeye.” While not releasing a Halloween episode for each season, there have been around a dozen specials where things have gotten pretty spooky over the years.

As for future episodes of this new season, Comedy Central has already released when we can expect all future episodes to air. While this is always subject to change, as Parker and Stone have delayed installments recently thanks to needing more time in the creative process, it seems as though South Park will end its current season in 2025. Here’s when you can expect the upcoming installments to arrive on Comedy Central:

Episode 2 – October 29th

Episode 3 – November 12th

Episode 4 – November 26th

Episode 5 – December 10th

