Every Actor Who Appeared in Both The Orville and Star Trek

The Orville may have started as a sci-fi comedy taking heavy inspiration from and with a clear love for Star Trek, but over time, it evolved into a heartfelt tribute to the franchise, and became a worthy successor. Created by Seth MacFarlane (best known for his work on Family Guy, American Dad and Ted) in 2017, The Orville blends action, drama, and philosophy in ways that feel deeply familiar to Star Trek fans whilst maintaining its own unique comedic tone, somewhat reminiscent of the early days of Star Trek: The Original Series.

And it’s not just the themes and structure that these shows have in common — many actors have (literally) jumped ship, taking up roles (whether blink-and-you-miss-it cameos or longer-standing parts on The Orville, long after appearing on Star Trek. Some are easily recognizable Trek legends, while others are those with surprising behind-the-scenes connections or background roles.

From longstanding Trek icons to hidden guest stars, these actors boldly went… to The Orville.

1) Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane is the heart and soul of The Orville — writing and starring as down-and-out Captain Ed Mercer of the Planetary Union on a mission to explore the galaxy. But the MacFarlane had been doing Star Trek long before The Orville, littering his animation work with Star Trek jokes, most notably in Family Guy‘s infamous Captain Kirk skit, and fans might be surprised to know he also has a couple of minor canonical Star Trek cameos.

McFarlane guest-starred on two episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise, first in 2004 as an (at the time unnamed) engineer in the episode “The Forgotten” and again in 2005 this time credited as ‘Ensign Rivers’ in the episode “Affliction.” Though his Trek role was small, it clearly left an impression. The Orville is filled with loving nods to Star Trek style storytelling, and MacFarlane himself has credited his Enterprise experience as a major influence on the show’s creation.

2) Robert Picardo

Best known to Star Trek: Voyager fans as the sardonic Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH), Robert Picardo has in fact made a name for himself across the sci-fi landscape, also appearing in both Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis. On The Orville, he guest-stars in two episodes as Ildis Kitan, the overbearing father of security officer Alara Kitan, firstly in the season one episode “Firestorm.” He returns in the Season 2 episode “Home,” joining other notable Trek alumni in the form of John Billingsley, Molly Hagan, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, and Jason Alexander (more on those later), turning the episode in to something of an impromptu Trek Reunion!

Picardo’s performances in both series highlight his range — going from a snarky, high-functioning hologram to a disapproving alien dad. His casting on The Orville was a clear love letter to Trek fans, and a perfect example of the show embracing and paying homage to its roots.

3) John Billingsley

Fans of Star Trek: Enterprise will probably recognize John Billingsley as Dr. Phlox, the iconic Denobulan chief medical officer. But on The Orville, Billingsley highlighted his acting range, giving us a very different kind of character as Cambis Borrian, joining Robert Picardo and other Star Trek old timers in the episode “Home.” When The Orville’s Chief of Security, Alara Kitan returns home to her planet Xelaya, she encounters Cambis, a devoted father grieving the loss of his son, supposedly indirectly caused by Alara’s father Ildis (Robert Picardo).

Billingsley’s distinct and powerful presence as Cambis, (who in his grief decides to seek revenge on Ildis), made it a brief but notable cameo that thrilled longtime Enterprise fans, and he remains one of the most beloved actors to make the cross-universe leap. Actor Molly Hagan (who played a Vorta in the Deep Space Nine, episode “The Jem’Hadar”) also joined the episode as Alara’s mother Drenala Kitan.

4) Marina Sirtis

Counsellor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) of Star Trek: The Next Generation is a core member of the Trek Family, having reappeared in Star Trek: Voyager, Enterprise, Picard and even Lower Decks. In The Orville Season 2 episode, “Sanctuary,” directed by none other than her Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Johnathon Frakes, she played a teacher in an alternate timeline, adding a small but memorable moment that delighted TNG fans.

Frakes, along with MacFarlane, had reportedly been searching high and low for the right actor for the part of the schoolteacher aboard their ship, but drawing a blank. It was Frakes who finally decided to offer the part to Sirtis and as the story goes, she arrived on set a mere 48 hours later! Sirtis’ appearance was especially poignant given how many other Trek actors joined her. Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, F. Murray Abraham, and Tony Todd all stepped aboard, making Sanctuary another great reunion episode for Star Trek Alumni.

5) Tim Russ

Tim Russ, best known as Tuvok, the Vulcan Chief of Security and Chief Tactical officer on Star Trek: Voyager, made a cameo in The Orville’s Season 2 episode “Lasting Impressions.” Russ played the enthusiastic human historian Dr. Sherman, with a keen interest in 21st century history (well that doesn’t make us feel old…) enlisted to help examine a recently excavated time capsule. The moment was brief but a treat for Trek fans — with Russ demonstrating his usual screen presence, even without the famous pointed appendages.

In an interview with TrekMovie, Russ spoke of his joy at being part of the project and working with those like MacFarlane who clearly held such a deep love for Star Trek and for what they were doing with The Orville as a show. His casting continued The Orville’s trend of bringing in Trek veterans, imbuing its growing universe with a sense of history and gravitas.

6) Penny Johnson Jerald

Penny Johnson Jerald is probably best known for playing Dr. Claire Finn, ships Doctor and mother of two on The Orville. But Trek fans may know her for her recurring role on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as Kasidy Yates — the freighter captain and eventual love interest of Captain Benjamin Sisko. The couple eventually marry and even conceive but her ending is left open as we never do see if Sisko returns to her after the series final episode “What You Leave Behind.”

Jerald has a further Star Trek credit as she actually made her Star Trek debut as Dobara in The Next Generation episode “Homeward” in 1993. While her role on The Orville is more front and centre, Jerald’s presence on DS9 adds an extra layer of legacy to her performance. She’s a rare example of someone who made an impression in both franchises as a longer running and well-developed character. Interestingly the role of Finn was actually written by MacFarlane with Jerald in mind. She appeared in both “Home” and “Sanctuary” alongside fellow Trek actors.

7) F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham was first seen in Star Trek in the 1998 movie Star Trek: Insurrection as the villainous Ru’afo, leader of the Son’a who are seeking to wipe out the peaceful Ba’ku race in a bid to steal their planet. To the shock of the Enterprise crew, they discover that Starfleet Command are conspiring with the Son’a as they too want to exploit the planets rejuvenating properties.

But eagle-eyed viewers of both series may have spotted that Abraham makes a brief appearance in The Orville as a Xelayan council chair in Season 2’s famous Johnathan Frakes directed episode and Trek fest “Sanctuary.” With so many Star Trek stars in one episode it would have been easy for a smaller role to go under appreciated but Abraham certainly makes sure that his only appearance on The Orville doesn’t go unnoticed!

8) Jason Alexander

Known for his work on Seinfield, and for being a die-hard Star Trek fan, it must have been somewhat of a dream come true for Jason Alexander when he had the opportunity to guest star as alien spokesperson Kurros in a Season 5 episode of Voyager, “Think Tank.” It’s not surprising Alexander would jump at the chance to further his involvement in anything Trek related or adjacent!

He went on to take up a role in Season 2 of The Orville as the ship’s reptilian bartender Olix, after Ralph Garman who played Kanoot, the ship’s original barman left the show due to suffering with Claustrophobia and struggling with his heavy prosthetics. Alexander appeared in “Home” alongside many other Star Trek alumni discussed on our list.

9) Tony Todd

Tony Todd will probably be best known to Trekkies for his guest appearances as Klingon Security Officer Worf’s younger brother Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine, but he also portrayed an older version of Captain Benjamin Sisko’s son Jake Sisko in the episode “The Visitor” as well as appearing (all be it in heavy latex!) in Star Trek: Voyager as an Alpha-Hirogen Hunter.

In The Orville, he joined F. Murray Abraham and others in “Sanctuary,” as the Moclan Delegate Dojin. “Sanctuary” is a fascinating episode in not only in that it boasts a large number of Trek alumni, with whom you’re bound to be in safe hands, but it is also a great example of an episode that successfully pulls off, and in fact thrives on, some deeper character exploration.

10) Scott Grimes

Best known for providing the Voice of Steve Smith in American Dad, Scott Grimes may not have had the most memorable role in Star Trek, with most of his part as ‘Eric’ (a friend of Wesley Crusher) in the Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 3 episode “Evolution,” being cut. However, he can still be seen in the odd shot in the background of the episode and so earns his place on our list.

Grimes had of course worked alongside MacFarlane on American Dad, and was subsequently cast as Captain Mercer’s best buddy Malloy and the ships somewhat childish helmsman on The Orville. He appears in both of the famed Star Trek heavy episodes of The Orville “Home” and “Sanctuary.”

11) Brian George

The Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, and The Expanse, actor also portrays Julian Bashir’s father Richard in Deep Space Nine and O’Zaal, in the Star Trek: Voyager season 7 episode “Drive.”

On The Orville, he pops up in the very first episode as Aronov, the director of the Epsilon Science Station which comes under threat from the Krill, offering an intense performance during a pivotal political moment. He went on to return for multiple episodes of the show.

12) Ron Canada

Another frequent sci-fi guest star, Ron Canada appeared on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as a Klingon Advocate, Voyager as a waste controller, and The Next Generation as a Judge.

In The Orville he portrayed Admiral Tucker — a key figure in some of the show’s more political storylines. Canada’s presence helps ground The Orville in the tradition of ‘sci-fi diplomacy’ that Trek pioneered, giving familiar weight to its interstellar politics.

13) John Fleck

John Fleck first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation and went on to play Silik the Suliban in Star Trek: Enterprise.

In The Orville, though almost unrecognisable under many layers of make-up, he plays the Krill Ambassador K.T.Z. in the Season 2 episode “Blood of Patriots”

14) Steven Culp

Steven Culp boasts a couple of lesser-known Star Trek credits, portraying Commander Martin Madden, Will Rikers intended replacement of the Enterprise in an unfortunately cut scene of Star Trek: Nemesis as well as MACO Major Hayes in Season 3 of Star Trek: Enterprise.

He went on to play Willks, a publicity officer in The Orville Season 1 episode “Majority Rule.”

15) Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson – Best known for his role as an alien bounty hunter on The X-Files, Thompson also boasts many Star Trek appearances including playing Klingons in several episodes and even Star Trek films. In Deep Space Nine, he plays a Jem’Hadar soldier. He can also be seen as Admiral Valdore in three episodes of Enterprise. Thompson also plays Drogen, a native inhabitant of an unnamed moon in one of The Orville‘s more sombre episodes, “Into The Fold.”

Did we miss your favorite Trek–Orville crossover? Let us know in the comments!

The Orville is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+. Classic Star Trek series and Enterprise are available on Paramount+.