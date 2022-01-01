Every Netflix Show Cancelled in 2021

Netflix is still the undisputed king of streaming (for now), and 2021 certainly was a massive window of opportunity (and success) for the company. That all said, it’s somewhat bewildering to look back and know that Netflix either outright canceled or announced the ending of no less than 19 TV shows in 2021! As you can see in the (extensive, but quick-read) list below, while some of these “cancellations” were natural endings ofr some long-running series, Netflix also axed the budget on quite a few shows that had barely even had a chance to grow an audience!

Here is every Netflix show that was canceled in 2021 (in alphabetical order):

#blackAF

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris couldn’t translate this fictionalized version of his life into a hit show. #blackAF premiered on April 17, 2020, got a second season renewal in June 2020 – but had that renewal reversed a year later when it was canceled.

Bonding

This edgy comedy about a psychology student working as a dominatrix at night debuted in 2019 and got two seasons before it was canceled in July

Castlevania

Adi Shankar’s violent horror-action animated series based on the Nintendo game series released its fourth and final season in May of 2021.

The Crew

Kevin James tried to strike similar gold as The King of Queens but failed when his NASCAR comedy was canceled in July after its first season.

Country Comfort

Katherine McPhee’s country singer comedy series was cut in July after just 1 season.

Cowboy Bebop

The highly-anticipated adaptation of the iconic anime found an audience but was apparently too expensive of a production to settle for being a cult-hit. It was axed in December (almost made it!).

Cursed

This prequel telling of the King Arthur legend (based on Sin City’s creator Frank Miller’s comic) was a breakout hit of 2020 – but apparently not enough of one, because it was canceled in July 2021.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Thankfully Jamie Foxx got his Marvel movie card renewed by Spider-Man: No Way Home – because his Netflix family sitcom crashed and burned, getting canceled in June after just two months of being released.

Dash & Lily

This YA book series seemed like a potential hit as a streaming show – alas it was not The Notebook success Netflix hoped for. Canceled in October after one season.

The Duchess

This UK Comedy about a hard-drinking mom (Katherine Ryan) was canceled after one season in April.

Grand Army

This drama about a Brooklyn public high school got cut in June after its freshman season.

Hit & Run

Israeli star Lior Raz hoped to craft his next hit action-thriller series – but it didn’t happen, as Netflix canceled the show in September after one season.

The Irregulars

This strange spin of the Sherlock Holmes lore (about street kids helping the detective solve crimes) was cut in May after its first season.

Julie and the Phantoms

Fans held out a hopeful campaign to save this rock-glam-supernatural series (about a teen singer who has three ghosts of 90s rockers as her muses) for more than a year before it was canceled in December.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Kick-Ass creator Mark Millar’s highly-anticipated superhero drama was supposed to be the launch of a whole “Millarworld” franchise on Netflix – but instead, it seemed to be the one superhero show in 2021 that couldn’t take flight (see instead: The Boys, Invincible, Marvel Disney+). Silver lining: Netflix will be developing a spinoff called Supercrooks about the villain side of the series.

The Last Kingdom

Netflix announced in April that this hit series would end with the upcoming season 5. BUT, it’s also getting a movie!

Mr. Iglesias

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias got 2 seasons out of this sitcom about him as a fun history teacher, before the ax came down in July.

Special

This semi-autobiographical dramedy from Ryan O’Connell got two seasons (with expanded episodes in the second season) before ending on May 20, 2021.

Zero Chill

This UK teen drama about Canadian twins (and winter sports athletes) who moved to England was canceled in November after one season.