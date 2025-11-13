Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Streaming Services This Weekend (November 14th)

It’s Thursday afternoon, which means the weekend is basically here, right? Even if you still have another day of work or school before taking some time to relax, the break is close enough that it’s worth getting excited about. Fortunately, there is also a lot to be excited for when it comes to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and others.
Videos by ComicBook.com
All of the major streamers have some big addition in store for the weekend, kicking off with a couple of big Netflix arrivals on Thursday and Friday. Beloved films Moulin Rouge! and The Sandlot were added to Netflix’s lineup on Thursday morning, along with the highly anticipated original series The Beast in Me, which stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. On Friday, Netflix will release the original animated adventure In Your Dreams.
Disney+ has a new holiday movie arriving this weekend in the form of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, starring the Jonas Brothers, while HBO delivers new episodes of IT: Welcome to Derry and The Chair Company.
You can check out the full rundown of this weekend’s streaming additions below.
Thursday, November 13th
NETFLIX
Koati: Season 1
Moulin Rouge!
The Sandlot
The Beast in Me — NETFLIX SERIES
Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Last Samurai Standing (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)
PEACOCK
Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
HULU
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3
Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1
Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A
Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
Friday, November 14th
NETFLIX
The Crystal Cuckoo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
In Your Dreams — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere
Madame Web – Disney+ Premiere
Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Premiere
HBO MAX
Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Eddington (A24)
One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)
The Seduction (HBO Original)
HULU
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
PRIME VIDEO
Belén (2025)
Drop (2025)
Malice (2025)
Saturday, November 15th
NETFLIX
A Royal Date for Christmas
A Sprinkle of Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
Becoming Santa
Christmas Casanova
Everybody’s Fine
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
Royally Yours, This Christmas
HBO MAX
The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere (Bravo)
HULU
Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1
Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1
Deadly Women: Complete Season 12
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7
Don’t Breathe
Osiris (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
Chuck
PRIME VIDEO
Mamma Mia!
Sunday, November 16th
HBO MAX
IT: Welcome to Derry, New Episode
The Chair Company, New Episode
I Love LA, New Episode
PEACOCK
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – All Episodes (NBC Sports)
PARAMOUNT+
Landman season 2 premiere