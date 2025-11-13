Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Streaming Services This Weekend (November 14th)

It’s Thursday afternoon, which means the weekend is basically here, right? Even if you still have another day of work or school before taking some time to relax, the break is close enough that it’s worth getting excited about. Fortunately, there is also a lot to be excited for when it comes to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and others.

All of the major streamers have some big addition in store for the weekend, kicking off with a couple of big Netflix arrivals on Thursday and Friday. Beloved films Moulin Rouge! and The Sandlot were added to Netflix’s lineup on Thursday morning, along with the highly anticipated original series The Beast in Me, which stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. On Friday, Netflix will release the original animated adventure In Your Dreams.

Disney+ has a new holiday movie arriving this weekend in the form of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, starring the Jonas Brothers, while HBO delivers new episodes of IT: Welcome to Derry and The Chair Company.

You can check out the full rundown of this weekend’s streaming additions below.

Thursday, November 13th

NETFLIX

Koati: Season 1

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandlot

The Beast in Me — NETFLIX SERIES

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Last Samurai Standing (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

PEACOCK

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

HULU

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3

Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Friday, November 14th

NETFLIX

The Crystal Cuckoo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Your Dreams — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

NOUVELLE VAGUE (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere

Madame Web – Disney+ Premiere

Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Premiere

HBO MAX

Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Eddington (A24)

One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)

The Seduction (HBO Original)

HULU

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

PRIME VIDEO

Belén (2025)

Drop (2025)

Malice (2025)

Saturday, November 15th

NETFLIX

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody’s Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

HBO MAX

The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere (Bravo)

HULU

Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1

Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1

Deadly Women: Complete Season 12

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7

Don’t Breathe

Osiris (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

Chuck

PRIME VIDEO

Mamma Mia!

Sunday, November 16th

HBO MAX

IT: Welcome to Derry, New Episode

The Chair Company, New Episode

I Love LA, New Episode

PEACOCK

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – All Episodes (NBC Sports)

PARAMOUNT+

Landman season 2 premiere