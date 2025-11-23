Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 24th)

As crazy as it sounds, Thanksgiving week is already here! We’re still a few days away from the turkeys, parades, and potentially uncomfortable visits with distant relatives, but Netflix is going to be kicking off the holidays on Monday with the first of five consecutive days of new movie and TV additions. Of course, along with Thanksgiving later in the week, Netflix is going to be bringing its biggest series back for one last season.

Wednesday night marks the premiere of Stranger Things 5, the final installment of the hit sci-fi series that has been a pillar of pop culture for nearly a decade. The first four episodes of the final season will be released at 5pm PT on Wednesday night, giving fans the chance to burn through it before visiting with family on Thursday.

You can check out the the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, November 24th

Santa Bootcamp

Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances.

Tuesday, November 25th

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? Holiday returns for another festive season with Mikey Day and six All-Star cake artists! Three Is It Cake alum and three baking heavy hitters try to fool celebrity judges with their incredible hyper-realistic cakes. Each episode, the bakers will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pot and a coveted spot in the finale. This holiday season the stakes, the bakes, and the cakes are better than ever!

Wednesday, November 26th

Jingle Bell Heist — NETFLIX FILM

Sophia (Olivia Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman, are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London’s most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sofia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Thursday, November 27th

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Friday, November 28th

Left-Handed Girl (TW) — NETFLIX FILM

When a mother and her two daughters relocate to Taipei to open a night market stall, they encounter challenges and secrets that threaten family unity.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A former Saigon photo editor reveals a secret he’s been plagued with for 52 years, setting off a gripping two-year investigation into the truth behind one of the Vietnam War’s most iconic photographs. Acclaimed conflict photographer Gary Knight and a small team of journalists embark on a relentless search to locate and seek justice for a man known only as “the stringer.”