Exclusive: The Cyanide and Happiness Show Reveals Season Four Premiere Date & Guest Stars

VRV, the fandom-focused video platform, and WarnerMedia told ComicBook.com today that season four of The Cyanide & Happiness Show will premiere exclusively on platform on Wednesday, September 18. The newest season of the beloved fan-favorite series will feature a slew of special guests including Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Arin Hanson (Egoraptor), and Brendan Blaber (JelloApocalypse), among many others. Season four will run for 10 episodes, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. You can check out the official synopsis below:

In the ruins of a post apocalyptic Earth dominated by insects, a sentient cockroach discovers old forgotten VHS tapes of The Cyanide & Happiness Show, thus uncovering the craziest season yet, filled with wacky characters in a wildly absurd universe exploring the burning questions everyone has been asking, and some that nobody has asked ever.

“This is our favorite season yet. We’re telling a lot of new stories about familiar characters like Lunk and the Buttshark, and there’s a few completely insane episodes that we’ve been developing for years and can now finally share with the world,” said Explosm Entertainment in a statement.

“Fans are absolutely going to love this new season of The Cyanide & Happiness Show,” added Hillary Levi, Creative Executive, Crunchyroll and VRV. “We’re bringing back everyone’s favorite characters from previous seasons, adding in some new ones, and dialing it all up to 1000!”

The Cyanide & Happiness Show is produced by Explosm Entertainment and Studio71.

VRV is a basecamp for all things fandom, featuring a curated selection of SVOD channels including Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Boomerang, NickSplat, HIDIVE and more. VRV offers more than 80,000 episodes and 2 million minutes of streaming content.

The Cyanide & Happiness Show is an animated comedy series based on the popular webcomic, which has cultivated a passionate online following with more than 9.8 million YouTube subscribers.