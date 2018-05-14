‘The Expanse’ Cancelled at Syfy, Will Be Shopped to Other Networks

In the final hours of Thursday, TV fans received yet another heartbreaking cancellation announcement. Syfy has chosen not to renew the critically acclaimed drama The Expanse for a fourth season.

This decision comes during the middle of the show’s third season, which is currently airing on Syfy, and receiving stellar reviews. Season 3 is currently sitting at a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the ratings didn’t reflect the praise it was receiving.

“The Expanse transported us across the solar system for three brilliant seasons of television,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Everyone at Syfy is a massive fan of the series, and this was an incredibly difficult decision. We want to sincerely thank The Expanse‘s amazing cast, crew and all the dedicated creatives who helped bring James S.A. Corey’s story to life. And to the series’ loyal fans, we thank you most of all.”

Fortunately, for fans of The Expanse, the journey for the science fiction series may not be over. Alcorn Entertainment, who produces the series, will be shopping it to other networks, hoping to find a home where it will last for a couple more seasons.

“We are very disappointed the show will not be returning to Syfy,” said Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. “We respect Syfy’s decision to end this partnership but given the commercial and critical success of the show, we fully plan to pursue other opportunities for this terrific and original IP.”

According to Deadline, The Expanse was averaging around one million viewers in the Live+3 ratings, with about 400K of them being in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Those numbers, combined with the fact that Syfy only has first-run rights to the series, likely led to the cancellation decision.

The first two seasons of The Expanse are currently streaming on Amazon Prime, so it’s possible that the streamer could be in the conversation to continue the series, depending on its performance there.

Are you disappointed to see The Expanse come to an end? Hoping it will get a second life somewhere else? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comment section below!