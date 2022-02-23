The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder Trailer & Release Date Revealed by Paramount+

The Fairly Oddparents have officially been given the live-action treatment! Well, sort of. Cosmo and Wanda are still the animated godparents we all remember from their classic Nickelodeon series, but they’ve now been sent to the world of live-action. The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder is a brand new series coming exclusively to Paramount+, combining both animation and live-action to tell an entirely new story for the beloved characters.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ released the very first trailer for this new Fairly Oddparents series. All 13 episodes of Fairly Odder‘s first season will be released on the streaming service on March 31st. You can check out the full trailer below!

Despite being in live-action, The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder is connected to the original series. The show’s main character, Viv, is actually the cousin of college-aged Timmy Turner. When Viv’s dad moves her to Dimmsdale in order to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Timmy entrusts her with looking out for Cosmo and Wanda.

Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are reprising their roles as Wanda and Cosmo, respectively, having voiced the characters in all 172 episodes of the original animated series. Fairly Odder also stars Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Imogen Cohen. Christopher J. Nowak is the showrunner and executive produces alongside Samantha Martin, Butch Hartman, and Fred Seibert.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Fairly Oddparents series:

“In The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, Viv’s cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s charismatic new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them, and the two siblings must take turns making wishes. Together, they learn to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.”

What did you think of the trailer for The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder? Let us know in the comments!