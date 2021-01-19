Bucky Barnes Trends As Fans Start The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Countdown

Even though WandaVision just premiered on Friday, some fans are already looking ahead to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As of now, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series is expected to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, and fans are already starting to countdown. Monday marks the 60-day mark and enough people have noticed, the series and its characters have started to trend on Twitter — specifically, Stan's Winter Soldier.

Though plot details are being kept under lock and key, Stan previously said the series was very similar to that of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

