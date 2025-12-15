Fallout’s Justin Theroux Teases Mr. House As a “Catch All” For Real World Tech Billionaires

Fallout season 2 is almost here, and when it arrives, it will usher a Fallout: New Vegas favorite named Mr. House into the spotlight. Mr. House runs New Vegas with the help of three family organizations and his Securitrons, and he will be brought to life in the series by Justin Theroux. As brilliant as he is ruthless, Mr. House will be a force to be reckoned with in season 2, and when ComicBook caught up with Theroux to talk about the character, he revealed that Mr. House is a “catch-all” for real-world tech billionaires.

“I’m maybe pointing out the obvious, but I really liked that he was sort of, a receptacle or sort of a catch-all for, I think a lot of the feelings we all have about current tech billionaires, without naming any,” Theroux said. “But these sorts of tech billionaires that are sort of forcing their technology and their ideas on the population, without the population necessarily asking for it.”

“And I just thought that was sort of a fascinating thing. And it, they set it up sort of, so beautifully, obviously in season one, this sort of cabal of I guess tech-igarches or whatever you want to call them, that are getting ready to just sort of shake the Etch-A-Sketch on humanity and reset the table for, for their worldview,” Theroux said.

Justin Theoroux’s Mr. House Will Run Things In New Vegas, But Is He Actually Alive?

If you play through Fallout: New Vegas, you will meet Mr. House earlier on in the story, and you’ll have some choices to make. If you choose to align yourself with Mr. House, you’ll have some additional options at your disposal in terms of dealing with him and even increasing his power over New Vegas. If you choose to align with other Factions, however, you’ll need to take him down and release his hold over the city, and that likely means killing him.

That brings us to season 2 of the series. Season 2 is set about 15 years after the story of New Vegas, and images from the show see Theroux’s Mr. House alive and well. It’s unclear if these are simply flashbacks or actually in the present day like the rest of the show, and there’s also the possibility that he’s simulating his look like he did in the game, but perhaps to an enhanced and upgraded degree, especially if the show runs further with the tech billionaires premise for the character.

In the game, Mr. House is mostly viewed through a screen, as at one point Mr.House wired his brain directly into his supercomputer’s information network, while his body was attached to a life support device to provide it with what it needed to keep the core functions running. In the game, you can even find where his body is kept, and it’s a pretty unsettling sight. We’ll have to wait and see how the show approaches Mr. House’s overall story, as it’s not likely they will state a specific ending or story choice in the game is canon, but that could always change. The good news is we don’t have much longer to wait in order to find out.

Fallout season 2 launches on Prime Video on December 17.

