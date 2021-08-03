Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Wishes FOX Comedy Aired on "Any Other Network" Because of Tucker Carlson

✖

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has taken to social media to air his grievances with his former co-workers at the FOX Network, noting he wished that the hit animated series aired elsewhere. "Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network," MacFarlane wrote on Twitter. "Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC." MacFarlane's "affair" that he's referring to is a $200 million deal he signed with NBCUniversal back in 2020.

This marks the latest time that MacFarlane has been vocal about being upset over a connection between his shows and the Fox News branch of the company. Back in 2018 MacFarlane previously tweeted in response to a clip from Carlson's show: "In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe sh-t, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company." MacFarlane also goaded another Fox News host, Laura Ingraham, in 2020 by tweeting at her: “I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation.”

For those perhaps confused, since the acquisition by The Walt Disney Company, some but not all assets from Fox now exist under the Disney umbrella. Disney did inherit 20th Century Fox Television (now just 20th Television), with subsidiary 20th Television Animation the production company for Family Guy. Fox the actual broadcast network however is still owned by Fox Corp., the company created by Rupert Murdoch that became home to the assets he still owned (which include Fox News, Fox Sports, and Fox TV stations).

Due to previous deals, shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons, though technically productions of Disney, continue to air on Fox the network (itself a different channel than Fox News). Family Guy season twenty will premiere this fall on Fox and has already been renewed for a twenty-first season.

