Watch: Exclusive ‘Family Guy’ Season 15 Deleted Scene

While the 15th season of Family Guy brought more than a few laughs, the deleted scenes from the installment contain even more.

On Tuesday, November 7, Fox will be releasing Family Guy Season 15 on DVD, and it will include plenty of deleted scenes and bonus features to keep you laughing for hours. While you’re waiting for the DVD set to hit shelves, check out this exclusive scene from the home edition.

In the scene, the true story of Humpty Dumpty is finally revealed. It turns out that the classic egg character didn’t fall off of the wall on his own accord. Instead, Humpty was tricked into taking the tumble by another egg, Lumpty Dumpty.

Lumpty convinces Humpty that his sock was drooping, even though the latter couldn’t see it beneath his large body. As he bent down to try and get a better look, he fell to the ground and broke.

The Family Guy Season 15 DVD will include this scene, along with several other deleted takes that didn’t make the air. Additionally, you can expect to see all 20 episodes of Season 15 on the DVD release, and 16 of them will be totally uncensored. The home release also includes tributes to late actors Carrie Fisher and Adam West, both of whom voiced popular characters on the show.

Family Guy Season 15 arrives on DVD this Tuesday, November 7, and new episodes air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.