Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Soars Through Top 10 After Final Season Arrival

When a new season of a popular original series debuts on Netflix, it doesn’t take long for subscribers to dive in and start binging. This is especially true of originals that are coming to an end, as fans don’t want to wait to see the story’s conclusion. It should come as no surprise that The Last Kingdom is already soaring through the Netflix Top 10 ranks just one day after its most recent season debut.

Historical drama The Last Kingdom has been huge for Netflix since coming over from BBC and becoming a streaming original. It was revealed last year that the show would be coming back for a fifth season, but that batch of episodes would be the end of the series. That final season debuted on Netflix this week and is immediately making waves with subscribers.

Thursday’s edition of the rotating Netflix Top 10 list features The Last Kingdom in the second overall spot, just behind juggernaut limited series Inventing Anna. Thursday was The Last Kingdom‘s first day eligible for the list, so it wouldn’t be much of a shock if it moved up another spot to number one on Friday.

You can check out a full breakdown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Pieces of Her

“A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.”

2. The Last Kingdom

“As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.”

3. Good Girls

“Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence – together”

4. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

5. Worst Roommate Ever

“Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.”

6. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

7. Vikings: Valhalla

“In this sequel to Vikings, a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny – and make history.”

8. Shooter

“An expert marksman is coaxed out of seclusion by colleagues who need his help to stop an assassination attempt against the president.”

9. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

10. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”