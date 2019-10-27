Fans React to Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki’s Arrest

Today is a rough day for fans of the long-lasting and beloved show, Supernatural, as the series' star, Jared Padalecki, was arrested in Austin, TX early this morning. According to a report from TMZ, Padalecki was arrested outside of a club called Stereotype and reportedly faces two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

According to eyewitnesses, Padalecki reportedly "struck a bartender in the face" while inside the venue, as well as potentially hitting the general manager after getting into an argument with him. A friend took him outside in an attempt to calm him down, y led to Padalecki putting the man in a headlock shortly before the police arrived. TMZ has video clips of Padalecki during the ordeal, including one of the headlock. Later in the video, Padalecki appears to pull out a wad of money, allegedly "flashing it" to the officers that are trying to subdue him.

Since the news broke earlier today, many fans of Padalecki, who is also known for playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, have tweeted about the news. Most fans of the actor are offering their support but others are claiming they're not surprised by the actor's actions.