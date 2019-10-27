Fans React to Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki’s Arrest
Today is a rough day for fans of the long-lasting and beloved show, Supernatural, as the series' star, Jared Padalecki, was arrested in Austin, TX early this morning. According to a report from TMZ, Padalecki was arrested outside of a club called Stereotype and reportedly faces two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.
According to eyewitnesses, Padalecki reportedly "struck a bartender in the face" while inside the venue, as well as potentially hitting the general manager after getting into an argument with him. A friend took him outside in an attempt to calm him down, y led to Padalecki putting the man in a headlock shortly before the police arrived. TMZ has video clips of Padalecki during the ordeal, including one of the headlock. Later in the video, Padalecki appears to pull out a wad of money, allegedly "flashing it" to the officers that are trying to subdue him.
Since the news broke earlier today, many fans of Padalecki, who is also known for playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, have tweeted about the news. Most fans of the actor are offering their support but others are claiming they're not surprised by the actor's actions.
"Do Not Judge"
hey, #spnfamily we are a family, so please don't start judging, speaking badly and offending @jarpad ! they turn voices and videos on this fantastic man! whatever happened jared is a human being like us! do not judge please!— #PAULWESLEY #JAREDPADALECKI #TOMELLIS #MATTCZUCHRY (@jaredtompaul) October 27, 2019
Only love for jared Padalecki, always ! pic.twitter.com/GZ3h0BLM9o
"People Make Mistakes"
I love Jared Padalecki with all my heart and soul. Nothing will ever ever change that. People make mistakes. I will not tolerate any Jared hate on my TL. If I see any overwhelming Jared hate on my TL YOU WILL BE BLOCKED and you can block me as well I don’t give a fuck— Jared’s Bodyguard 🔪 (@gothpandaotaku) October 27, 2019
Ready For Action
me rushing to Austin to bail Jared Padalecki out of jail pic.twitter.com/opGoCxgHYT— francesca 🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) October 27, 2019
"One Of The Kindest Sweetest Amazing Human Beings"
RT if you know Jared Padalecki is one of the kindest sweetest amazing human beings and nothing, especially not one stupid incident, will ever change that.— Jared’s Bodyguard 🔪 (@gothpandaotaku) October 27, 2019
"Wasn't Like Him At All"
now that jared padalecki got arrested i feel like everyone is gonna hate on him but he was drunk and he made a mistake and true fans know that what he did last night wasn't like him at all.💔— 𝕒𝕤𝕡𝕪𝕟 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕤 𝕛𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕★ (@sammorningstxr) October 27, 2019
Others Don't Think It's That Big Of A Deal
So Jared Padalecki got arrested and the fans of supernatural are acting as if his life and career are over. He got drunk and in a fight guys. Chill. He's almost 40, not 17— Emily (@fandomglam) October 27, 2019
And Some Don't Know How To Feel Yet
I wanna say that I do care about Jared Padalecki but I won't try to justify his actions if those are legit one. Everyone can make mistakes. Especially after be drunk. Got into fight or something other stupid.— Blurryface Winchester |-/ (@BlurryImpala) October 27, 2019
Others Don't Seem Surprised
did someone actually expect anything else from a middle aged man that yells at people on twitter to get things done? jared padalecki has Always been like that— null (@mereovermillion) October 27, 2019
And Some Just Think It's Funny
jared padalecki got arrested and tried to bribe the cops?!?!? pic.twitter.com/CMk8lDE2CB— 🍡 𝕞𝕒𝕦𝕣 (@fukurodaniowls) October 27, 2019
What do you think about Padalecki's arrest? Tell us in the comments.
Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.prev