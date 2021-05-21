Fear the Walking Dead Tears Theory Could Mean Dwight's Doomed in Season 6

Is Fear the Walking Dead shedding tears for Dwight? Season 6 reunites the ex-Savior (Austin Amelio) and his ex-wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), in "Alaska," but the reunion is short-lived: episodes later, Dwight and Sherry split again in "Honey." The couple is divided over Sherry's vendetta against Ginny (Colby Minifie), and she twice refuses to join her husband at the dam community founded by Morgan (Lennie James). It's not until the widowed June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) reads a letter from the late John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) in "J.D." that Sherry gives up getting revenge on her real boogeyman, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), accepting Dwight's offer to "start over."

But this is the world of The Walking Dead, and happy endings are hard to come by — including the one dreamed up by Grace (Karen David), who imagined a 16-years-later possible future where a remarried Dwight and Sherry are the proud parents of son John (Lev Amelio) and daughter Tina.

After the season-shaking deaths of John, Ginny, and then Grace's stillborn baby girl Athena, a fan theory circulating on social media might reveal Dwight as the next major casualty of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B. A closer look at character posters released late last year shows only four characters shedding a tear: June, Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Grace, and Sherry.

According to the theory, the teardrop signifies a character who will lose a loved one: June lost John, Dakota lost her mother Ginny, Grace lost her baby, and Sherry will lose her husband just episodes after getting back together. There are no teardrops on the character posters for Morgan, John, Dwight, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Daniel (Rubén Blades). Coincidence?

Previously released spoiler synopses for the final two episodes of Season 6 could suggest Dwight is a casualty of the destructive plot put into motion by murdering mortician Teddy (John Glover), who our survivors must band together and try to stop in "USS Pennsylvania," the penultimate episode of the season premiering June 6.

