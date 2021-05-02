Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching "The Holding"

✖

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and team do some digging into a new community when Fear the Walking Dead reveals the meaning behind "the end is the beginning" in Sunday's Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding." The danger that Ginny (Colby Minifie) warned about earlier in the season surfaces as Morgan Jones (Lennie James) urges the fractured family to work together to survive the existential threat facing them all: a new group that has spent the front half of Season 6 spray-painting their cryptic message across settlements controlled by Ginny, including the blown-up oil fields at Tank Town.

1. Virginia warned about a dangerous group. When an explosion and subsequent walker attack at Tank Town nearly kills Ginny, forcing June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) to save her life by amputating her zombie-bitten hand, Ginny says she "was trying to save everyone from something that's affecting all of us." This group is behind the freshly-embalmed walker that attacks Althea (Maggie Grace) inside a Dallas funeral home in "Alaska."

2. This mysterious group blew up Tank Town. A saboteur blows up the oil fields, killing several at the oil fields where Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman) work. They leave behind a spray-painted message: "The end is the beginning."

3. Wes was injured in the explosion. Wes suffers a grave injury and is nearly killed at Tank Town. When Ginny's Rangers discover paint among his belongings, she suspects Wes is behind the attack, but he explains he learned from his dead brother and he doesn't know who "they" are.

4. The group leaves behind graffiti. "The end is the beginning" first appears spray-painted on a beached submarine in the Season 6 premiere, "The End Is the Beginning," later appearing outside Tank Town and defacing an office building that Al and Dwight (Austin Amelio) find crawling with bubonic plague-infected rats in "Alaska."

5. Dakota revealed where they may be hiding. After Ginny's death, her daughter, Dakota (Zoe Colletti), tells Morgan's people that she heard whispers about this group going underground. In "Handle With Care," Morgan's people discover the end-beginners are "laying low" — literally — in Dallas.

6. Alicia and team went to investigate. Because Alicia and Al are already halfway to Dallas on a supply run, it's decided Luciana and Wes will meet up with Alicia and Al to get to the bottom of this threat that haunted Ginny to her grave.

