Fear the Walking Dead Not Ending at Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg say Season 7 of the spin-off will not be the show's last despite the looming final seasons of The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. AMC Networks officially renewed Fear for a seventh season in December and began production on the new season in April, with Chambliss and Goldberg returning for their fourth season as showrunners under executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple. Despite villain Teddy (John Glover) plotting to bring about "the end" with a submarine-launched nuclear warhead in Sunday's Season 6 finale, Fear will return with new episodes later this year on AMC.

Speaking to Insider, the showrunners said they're approaching next season as Season 7 and not a final sendoff season.

"We're very excited about it," Goldberg said. "It is not the final season, at least as far as we know from AMC. They haven't told us that. We're gonna keep telling these stories as long as AMC tells us to keep doing them. Don't think about saying goodbye yet, we're sticking around for a while."

In November, the duo told ComicBook that they "have not had any specific conversations about when the show would end," but Chambliss did reveal the showrunners have "our own ideas about how we think the show should conclude" in the future.

Chambliss and Goldberg have first promised a shakeup in the Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," where the survivors led by Morgan Jones (Lennie James) scramble for shelter from the ten warheads about to detonate above and around Texas.

"The end of this season is going to have far-reaching changes, both for the characters, for the world they inhabit, and it really is going to change what this show is going forward into Season 7," Chambliss said of the explosive Season 6 finale during WonderCon 2021.

AMC has not set a return date for Season 7 of Fear, but the network has confirmed the new season will air in Fall 2021. The new season is expected to premiere in October after Season 11A of The Walking Dead, which AMC announced in September would come to an end after a 24-episode final season in 2022.

The Season 6 finale of Fear, "The Beginning," is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, June 13, at 9/8c on the AMC network.