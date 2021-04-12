Fear the Walking Dead Fans Are “Shocked and Distraught” After Midseason Premiere

"It's not too late" to turn back before reading on about the major Fear the Walking Dead death that has left fans feeling "shocked and distraught." Spoilers for Sunday's midseason premiere "The Door." In Episode 608, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) work together with Dakota (Zoe Colletti), the younger sister of their enemy Virginia (Colby Minifie), to cross a walker-filled bridge. Clearing "the passed" — John's moniker for the flesh-hungry undead — is the only way north, the direction of the new community Morgan is building for their family away from Virginia and her rot-filled settlements where John was unable to save Janis (Holly Curran) from execution-by-walker.

When John and Morgan meet again in "The Door," it's after a guilt-ridden John left the group, including his new bride June (Jenna Elfman), in Episode 606, "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg." John has retreated to his doorless cabin where he plans to die by suicide, but he must first reckon with the passed — and the past.

As John steels himself to pull the trigger on his pearl-handled pistol, his planned suicide is interrupted by the walkers washing up on his cabin porch: he doesn't want the passed getting at him after he does what he needs to do. John's search for a door instead turns up Dakota and Morgan, who pleads with his best friend to join his fight and help save their family from Virginia.

Confessing that he's "not meant to live in this world," John tells him: "I just want it to be over, Morgan."

After the trio clears the bridge, Morgan leaves to get a signal on his walkie-talkie so he can hear Virginia's location. John plans to return to his cabin and ambush Virginia, but Dakota warns him he'll be killed by her Rangers. "Then my death will mean something," John says, "as it should."

When John recognizes the knife Dakota uses to kill a walker, he realizes it was Dakota who killed a Ranger at the Lawton settlement in Episode 604, "The Key." Fearing John will expose her as a killer and risk her future away from her sister, Dakota holds John at gunpoint.

"Morgan said I need a reason to live, to keep going. Maybe that's you," John tells Dakota. "That would have meaning, right? So just put the gun down. You don't want to shoot me. You don't want to do that to yourself. You don't want to live with that. That's not what I want."

She pulls the trigger, shooting John in his heart. "I'm sorry. It doesn't always have to mean something, John," Dakota says, pushing him over the bridge and into the water below.

He washes ashore at his cabin, at the same shore where John once rescued June. But it's too late: John has died and reanimated as one of the passed. June withdraws a blade and puts down her husband. End of episode.