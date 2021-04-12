Fear the Walking Dead Fans Are “Shocked and Distraught” After Midseason Premiere
"It's not too late" to turn back before reading on about the major Fear the Walking Dead death that has left fans feeling "shocked and distraught." Spoilers for Sunday's midseason premiere "The Door." In Episode 608, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) work together with Dakota (Zoe Colletti), the younger sister of their enemy Virginia (Colby Minifie), to cross a walker-filled bridge. Clearing "the passed" — John's moniker for the flesh-hungry undead — is the only way north, the direction of the new community Morgan is building for their family away from Virginia and her rot-filled settlements where John was unable to save Janis (Holly Curran) from execution-by-walker.
When John and Morgan meet again in "The Door," it's after a guilt-ridden John left the group, including his new bride June (Jenna Elfman), in Episode 606, "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg." John has retreated to his doorless cabin where he plans to die by suicide, but he must first reckon with the passed — and the past.
As John steels himself to pull the trigger on his pearl-handled pistol, his planned suicide is interrupted by the walkers washing up on his cabin porch: he doesn't want the passed getting at him after he does what he needs to do. John's search for a door instead turns up Dakota and Morgan, who pleads with his best friend to join his fight and help save their family from Virginia.
Confessing that he's "not meant to live in this world," John tells him: "I just want it to be over, Morgan."
After the trio clears the bridge, Morgan leaves to get a signal on his walkie-talkie so he can hear Virginia's location. John plans to return to his cabin and ambush Virginia, but Dakota warns him he'll be killed by her Rangers. "Then my death will mean something," John says, "as it should."
When John recognizes the knife Dakota uses to kill a walker, he realizes it was Dakota who killed a Ranger at the Lawton settlement in Episode 604, "The Key." Fearing John will expose her as a killer and risk her future away from her sister, Dakota holds John at gunpoint.
"Morgan said I need a reason to live, to keep going. Maybe that's you," John tells Dakota. "That would have meaning, right? So just put the gun down. You don't want to shoot me. You don't want to do that to yourself. You don't want to live with that. That's not what I want."
She pulls the trigger, shooting John in his heart. "I'm sorry. It doesn't always have to mean something, John," Dakota says, pushing him over the bridge and into the water below.
He washes ashore at his cabin, at the same shore where John once rescued June. But it's too late: John has died and reanimated as one of the passed. June withdraws a blade and puts down her husband. End of episode.
Shocked and distraught... #johndorie #FearTheWalkingDead— Misnad (@misnadhaque) April 11, 2021
#FearTWDSpoiler Holy shit. You guys have done it again. Amazing episode. Heartbreaking Stuff.— Jimmy🏹 (@Jimmy_2sweet) April 4, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, I hate it here.#FearTWD just suffered their greatest loss to date and I. Am. Not. Okay. BRB crying forever @garretdillahunt 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oVUBUXJ0LM— Eȥҽƙιҽʅ Pαყƚσɳ ♥️'ʂ SVU 😷 (@EzekielsPayton) April 12, 2021
Welp the new #FearTWD episode broke me. First time I’ve ever cried over this show 😖 Just why?! #FearTWDSpoiler— Nikki (@LilyVLove) April 4, 2021
I’ve been asking for and wanting more deaths in #FearTWD, but not HIM, one of show’s best characters!!! 🥺😩🤬— Skymiibo (@SkymiiboRG) April 4, 2021
-#FearTWDSpoiler 💔
Really gonna miss you John Dorie 😭 #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/XLeibCfAbA— 💙🦂Scorpiogirl2🦂💙 (@NellyBelle3379) April 12, 2021
I'm literally crying with real tears. 😭💔#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/jFuQOmdqiY— ȥαι🌷❤ loves Caryl and Negan (@Zaicarylnegan) April 12, 2021
the last scene, so many tears all over my face 💔 all i can say for now is just thank you @garretdillahunt for playing one of my fav character 🤗 i'm gonna need a long time to handle this 😭 #feartwd #thedoor #johndorie— mas 🐸💜 (@xHeartxFreakx) April 10, 2021
goodbye john "dorie", like the fish. but IE, no Y— por ti (@HelenaPortilho) April 8, 2021
*feartwd spoilers*
And I think Dorie's death is a very emotional one. In the middle of the episode, I was already crying. The way John talked about death (or wanting to die) is just too heartbreaking. I believe any show that still makes our heart breaks is still a good show.— Pat (@mnbtpt) April 5, 2021
#FearTWD 6x08, “The Door” is truly beautiful, haunting, depressing, and will shatter your heart. @garretdillahunt did such an amazing job with his performance as John Dorie. He lights up the screen everytime. The tension is at all time high. I’m broken.— Darius, AP of ZSJL ✪ ⩔ | Watched ZSJL 8x (@mockjaygrimes) April 4, 2021
NOT OKAY IM NOT OKAY THIS IS NOT OKAY MAKE JOHN OKAY 😭 #FEARTWD pic.twitter.com/GYHWBa2EqO— Eȥҽƙιҽʅ Pαყƚσɳ ♥️'ʂ SVU 😷 (@EzekielsPayton) April 12, 2021
#FearTWDSpoiler I have questions for y’all.... 1. Why?!? 2. How could y’all do that?!?! That episode my god! Speechless...Y’all are messed up for that! WTF! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1PbcnV5Zes pic.twitter.com/qSBGTrsm8V— Շ卄乇 卄乇₦尺คŁØ尺Ꭵ卂ภ 卄乇₦尺¥ ℂ尺คᐯ卂Ł卄ø §к¥山卂ŁҜΣ尺 (@HENRYJEDIMASTER) April 4, 2021
John Dorie was truly the heart and soul of #FearTWD over the past few years. He brought so much light and joy in an otherwise dark world. Garret has time and time again, stunned us with powerful performances and has helped shape the show into what it is today. pic.twitter.com/GcRzAehoXd— Elias (@EliasnjTWD) April 12, 2021
Thank you @garretdillahunt.
Thank you for bringing to life the ever so innocent character that was John Dorie.
I don’t think I’ve ever felt more connected to a character than John Dorie on any other show.
You’ll be missed in #FearTWD & in the #TWDUniverse. 💙🤠 pic.twitter.com/aXOOoBi8fM— Derek ✪ ⩔ (@twdecastro) April 12, 2021
SPOILER: #feartwdspoiler
R.I.P John Dorie Season 4-6— mergo (@yeahmergo) April 4, 2021
Died cause the writers are fucking stupid pic.twitter.com/3oDevMu3hi
These 2 started their journey on #FearTWD together surrounded by a campfire in the middle of the night 💙 pic.twitter.com/wYyy4QTiee— Derek ✪ ⩔ (@twdecastro) April 12, 2021
#FearTWD died with the death of John. pic.twitter.com/aVCJ5SLCI5— TWD - Colombia (@Amarel0422Ana) April 10, 2021
Noooo #johndorie RIP #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Rj7Nd7z5kx— Cynthia Calderon (@CynCity007) April 9, 2021
MASSIVE round of applause for Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) for his portrayal of John Dorie from S4E1 to S6E8 of #FearTWD! pic.twitter.com/bPypiVjslV— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) April 12, 2021