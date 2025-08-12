Final Season of Prime Video’s Hit Sci-Fi Series Gets Its First Trailer

Prime Video’s sci-fi comedy Upload is coming to an end this month, but it won’t be rendered down without a fight. The trailer for the final season dropped on Tuesday, promising plenty of twists and turns — especially considering that Season 4 will consist of just four episodes. The series has been on hiatus since October of 2023, which means it will have been nearly two years when this final season finally premieres. The show has been timely and topical throughout its run, from the isolation of the pandemic to wealth gap discourse, and now the final season will be tackling one of today’s big issues: artificial intelligence. It premieres on Monday, August 25th on Prime Video.

“In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!)” reads Amazon’s logline for this season. “On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.”

Upload is a near-future sci-fi dramedy starting in the year 2033, when people are able to “upload” their consciousnesses into a virtual “afterlife” designed and operated by a tech company. It stars Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, a young computer engineer who died prematurely at the beginning of the series, and was then uploaded to the most luxurious digital afterlife available. However, he began to feel trapped in the program, as he was at the mercy of his still-living girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards).

Since then, we’ve seen the world change a lot both in and out of the afterlife. Upload has three seasons and 25 episodes, and the dynamic between these two realities has only grown more convoluted as time has gone on. It doesn’t look like Season 4 will be simplifying anything, from the introduction of A.I. to the endangerment of the human consciousnesses within Lakeview. The show also promises an answer to the long-standing Season 3 cliffhanger, though the trailer leaves some room for doubt about Nathan’s fate.

Upload has been generally well-received among fans and critics, with the chief complaint being that fans want more episodes and shorter breaks between seasons. Hopefully this finale can help clinch the series’ legacy in an era when we need more comedies to take off. Upload Season 4 premieres on Monday, August 25th on Prime Video. Previous seasons are streaming there now.