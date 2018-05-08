TBS Renews ‘Final Space’ for Season 2

Buckle up, animation fans! Final Space is getting a second season!

According to Deadline, TBS has ordered a second installment of the breakout animated comedy from indie darling Olan Rogers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Produced by Conan O’Brien‘s Conaco and New Form, in association with Turner’s Studio T, Final Space is TBS’ youngest-skewing original series on the network to this point. The first season of the show has amassed more than 20 million viewers across all platforms.

The series is co-written and executive produced by Rogers and David Sacks (Pig Goat Banana Cricket), and follows the intergalactic adventures of an astronaut named Gary, and is cute but dangerous friend, Mooncake. Their overall journey takes them on a quest to discover the truth that lies in the stars, and find what’s known as “Final Space,” which is the place where the universe ends.

In addition to writing and producing the series, Rogers stars in Final Space, alongside Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun, and Coty Galloway. Rogers originally created the series for his massive online following, producing a seven minute pilot that he released for free on the internet. The episode was a big hit, and eventually caught the eye of Conan O’Brien, who decided to make the project become a reality.

The Season 1 finale of Final Space aired on April 30, and TBS has given no indication as to when Season 2 would be premiering.

Are you a fan of Final Space? Do you want to see more animation coverage here on ComicBook.com? If so, drop a line in the comments and let us know!