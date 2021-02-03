Finding Bigfoot Team Reuniting for New Special on Discovery+

✖

Bigfoot is one of the most famous mythical creatures in history, but it is also one of the most elusive, with the team behind Animal Planet's Finding Bigfoot coming together for a new two-hour special on discovery+ in hopes of finding more clues about the beast. Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues sees the famous Bigfoot experts enlisting all-new methods and techniques for their investigation, which will surely delight cryptid enthusiasts. Whatever their results might be, this might only be the beginning of uncovering even more mysteries. Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues will debut on discovery+ on Monday, February 8th.

Per press release, "While the natural world is bursting with truths to be uncovered and discoveries to be made, there is one legend that sparks excitement and passion unlike no other . . . Bigfoot. Animal Planet’s intrepid Finding Bigfoot team returns, together for the first time in three years, to travel to hotspots in the U.S. to once and for all prove the elusive Bigfoot exists. Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues, streams on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, Monday, Febriuary 8th. In addition to streaming Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues on discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #FindingBigfoot, and following discovery+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.

"Bigfoot sightings over the past year as the U.S. has been in lockdown due to COVID-19 have greatly increased. These multiple sightings coupled with advanced technologies have convinced the original Finding Bigfoot team, led by Bigfoot Field Research Organization (BFRO) President Matt Moneymaker, expert field caller James 'Bobo' Fay, evidence analyst Cliff Barackman, and field biologist Ranae Holland, to get back on the road and into the woods for their biggest investigations to date with the best evidence the team has ever had.

"In Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues, incredible reports from areas in Ohio and West Virginia prove to be too compelling for our investigators to ignore. Among other stories in this two-hour special, the reunited Finding Bigfoot team travels to a property in southeast Ohio that has been under surveillance for five years by BFRO investigator Bea Mills. The evidence has been building after the homeowner and his family has had several mysterious encounters over the years. Advancements in technology gives the team evidence that includes clean audio of Bigfoot vocalizations; detailed footprint casts with skin ridge details; and quality pictures by advanced cameras. As the team closes in on this active hotspot, they enlist the help of some highly specialized thermal vision drone pilots to get their own Bigfoot footage.

"As legend meets advanced technology to analyze compelling Bigfoot evidence, and with new gadgetry at their disposal, will Matt, Bobo, Cliff, and Ranae finally prove to the world, once and for all, that these incredible creatures really do exist?"

Check out Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues when it debuts on discovery+ on February 8th.

