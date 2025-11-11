First Look At 3 Harry Potter Remake Characters Revealed in Key Book Scene (With Some Notable Changes)

HBO’s Harry Potter TV show continues to take shape, and we’ve now got the first look at a few important characters in costume. The remake has been in production for a couple of months, and in that time we’ve learned quite a bit about what to expect from the series, and in particular how it will (or won’t) differ from the Harry Potter books and movies. That includes what appears to be an extended scene of the night where Lord Voldemort kills Lily and James Potter in Godric’s Hollow, as well as one of Albus Dumbledore meeting with Nicolas Flamel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest scene to be revealed, however, is directly from The Philosopher’s Stone and did appear in the movie: the flying lesson. Photos from the set [via Wizarding World Direct on X] show Madame Hooch (Louise Brealey) teaching a group of Hogwarts students how to command their broomsticks, as shown below:

FIRST LOOK at Madam Hooch during flying lessons in the HARRY POTTER TV series 🧹 pic.twitter.com/nQygxYrSae — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) November 11, 2025

In addition to Madame Hooch, the photos also reveal the first look at both Neville Longbottom (Rory Wilmot) and Draco Malfoy (Lox Pratt), as well as Harry Potter himself (Dominic McLaughlin) in what may be his house robes, plus Ron Weasley (though it appears to be a double rather than Alastair Stout.

FIRST LOOK at Harry, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and Neville Longbottom in their Hogwarts robes in the HARRY POTTER TV series! pic.twitter.com/rfGHqQVBQh — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) November 11, 2025

Fans will recognize this as a key scene from both the book and movie, as it’s where Draco steals Neville’s rememberall, and Harry chases after it. It’s not only important for further establishing Malfoy as a villain and Harry’s inherent goodness, but it’s also where he first displays his flying skills, as it’s his chasing after and catching the rememberball that prompts Professor McGonagall to make him the Gryffindor Quidditch team’s new Seeker.

The Flying Lessons Scene Is Another Good Sign For Harry Potter’s Remake

The first look at the flying lessons is encouraging, because it’s not just the same as we saw in the Harry Potter movies. Hooch is wearing a very different outfit, predominantly yellow with some greens and browns added in (it’s not unlike a tracksuit you’d have actually seen in the 1990s, though it is perhaps more on the Muggle side than you might expect from a wizard), whereas in the movie she was simply in plain black like everyone else.

Similarly, Harry also has a differently colored robe (though we know from the first image of him that he’ll also have the more traditional black one), and this at least gives the sequence a distinct visual style from the movie, rather than simply repeating it. Draco’s wavy hair is also a departure from the iconic slicked-back look of Tom Felton’s character in that first movie.

The flying sequences, and more so the eventual Quidditch matches themselves, will be a key comparison point for the remake compared to the movies. The Quidditch games in the films were impressive at the time, but CGI has come a long way since then, and it’ll be interesting to see how different it makes them and just how much it can improve on what came before.

Set photos like these may be less common going forward, with filming largely now internal as the focus shifts to Hogwarts scenes, so it is nice to see some of the progress here, and hopefully it won’t be too much longer before we get some more official images from the production. Personally, I’m all for the TV show changing things from the movies and it should absolutely be striving for its own style, while staying true to the spirit of the books, so more of this will be a good thing.

The Harry Potter remake is expected to be released on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!