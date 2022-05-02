First Look at Nancy Drew Spinoff Tom Swift Released

✖

Back in March, after nearly a year and a half in development, The CW announced the series premiere date for the Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift and now, ahead of the series' debut on Tuesday, May 31st at 9/8c, the network has revealed new first-look photos from the eagerly anticipated series. The two new photos feature series star Tian Richards' Tom Swift seemingly at work in his lab and Tom with his best friend Zenzi, played by Riverdale alum Ashleigh Murray. A synopsis for the episode hasn't been released but the title is set as "…And the Liftoff to Saturn". You can check the photos out below.

Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular character, an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that's hellbent on stopping him.

(Photo: The CW)

In addition to Murray and Richards, Tom Swift will star Marquise Vilsón (The Kitchen, Blindspot) as Tom's bodyguard Isaac, and April Parker Jones (Supergirl, Bel-Air) as Tom's mom Lorraine. LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow) voices Barclay, Tom's AI. Swift was first introduced on The CW in the Season 2 Nancy Drew episode, "The Celestial Visitor". In terms of the books, the Tom Swift book series first began to be published in 1910 and encompasses more than 100 volumes. The books have been translated into many languages and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. There have been multiple attempts to adapt Tom Swift into live action, with the only successful adaptation being a 1983 television special, The Tom Swift and Linda Craig Mystery Hour.

The Tom Swift series is written, and executive produced by Nancy Drew showrunner Melina Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau, who co-created the series with Empire's Cameron Johnson. The project also hails from Nancy Drew producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Tom Swift debuts on Tuesday, May 31st at 9/8c on The CW.