First Look At Supernatural Scooby-Doo Crossover Revealed

Scoobynatural is a pairing you never thought you’d see, but it’s really happening and now fans have their first look.

The part live-action part animated adventure features Supernatural’s Dean and Sam crossing over into the animated Scooby-Doo universe, and it all starts with Dean wrestling a plushy. The duo is offered a free TV as a result of his efforts, though Sam is a bit wary of it. Dean is over the moon though, but it ends up sucking them inside, putting them into a full Scooby Doo cartoon (via EW).

“Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen,” co-showrunner Robert Singer tells EW. “They say, ‘We’ve been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we’re supposed to play this out.’ And then they realize they’re in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because Scooby-Doo was his favorite cartoon growing up.”

Dean realizes the episode they find themselves in is based on the 1970’s episode A Night of Fright Is No Delight, but things change when a creature from the Supernatural side of things enters the fray.

Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb teases the tone of the episode, saying “It gets pretty dark.” “There are things you wouldn’t see in a regular Scooby-Doo cartoon,” Singer adds.

“They walk into an old episode of Scooby-Doo,” Dabb said. “But it may end up being a new episode of Supernatural.”

As you can see in the new images, one sequence shows Dean holding Daphne’s hand away from what is likely the monster, and that is definitely on purpose.

“Dean came of age in a time before the internet when Daphne wasn’t so bad,” Dabb says. “Dean has very strong opinions on all the Scooby characters, but especially Daphne and Fred.”

Dean can also be seen at Daphne’s side as they hide in ancient jars, but it also bears noting that Castiel seems to be along for the ride as well.

Supernatural airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, prior to episodes of Arrow.