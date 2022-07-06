First Percy Jackson Set Photos Surface Online

Days after it was revealed Percy Jackson and the Olympians is using Industrial Light & Magic's StageCraft technology to film select sequences for the series, set-tracking paparazzi have captured the first images of a practical set piece being used for the show. In the images making the rounds on social media, Disney+ production teams are set up in a field outside of Vancouver in what is believed to be the set for Camp Half-Blood.

In one of the picture, a Hydra dummy can be seen, a practice tool used by the campers in the book series. According to the account sharing the images, "Hobbit-like" huts were seen deeper in the woods, likely being used as the cabins the campers reside in during the summer months. See the snapshots for yourself below.

Set pics show training grounds and props (archery, punching bags?) of Camp Half-Blood on a huge land of field at Aldergrove, Vancouver.



The photographer saw a bunch of hobbit type houses (the cabins likely) deep in the forest. Production is on a 20 acre land with the forest. pic.twitter.com/96TznGLEnp — Percy Jackson Disney+ News (@updatespercy) July 6, 2022

"Our new Volume stage is an even more cutting-edge version of that wraparound virtual environment, making it one of the most advanced production stages in the world," Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan said about the Disney-owned technology. "We are using it for things that have never been attempted before, creating settings so realistic that if we do it right, you should never be able to guess which scenes were done on location and which were done on the stage."

"I want to acknowledge the unwavering support of our executives at the studio and the streaming service," he added. "Their investment in this show is a sign of how important Percy Jackson is to them, and how committed they are to making the highest quality adaptation you fans deserve. This show is going to look spectacular, and set a new standard for other shows to follow."

The Adam Project's Walker Scobell is playing the eponymous demigod, and he'll be joined by Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Megan Mullally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), and Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan). Riordan also co-wrote the pilot episode and will executive produce for 20th Television.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has yet to set a release date.