For All Mankind Season 3 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the third season of For All Mankind, set to debut in June. Taking place 20 years after the moon landing (in the alternate timeline that the TV show takes place in), For All Mankind imagines the US racing toward Mars. The critically-acclaimed series, from Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, will make its global debut on Friday, June 10, 2022 on Apple TV+. The ten-episode third season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 12, 2022.

Per the official description, in season three, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

You can see the trailer below, which leans into its 1990s aesthetic with "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden.

Lots of trailer today? Get used to it: this is upfronts week, meaning that most TV networks (and even some streamers and movie studios) will have announcements, teasers, schedules, trailers, and more to break as the week drags on. Hence all those cancellations on Thursday and Friday of last week.

The ensemble cast returning for season three of For All Mankind includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.



Per Apple's synopsis, "the propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars."



The first two seasons of For All Mankind are available to stream on Apple TV+