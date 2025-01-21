Former Champion Moves to WWE Raw and Enters Royal Rumble

Play video

Monday Night Raw got things started with Main Event Jey Uso getting the crowd amped, but he wasn’t the only Superstar to hype up the crowd. A later segment revealed that a former WWE Champion was also in the house, and that former WWE Champion was none other than the Role Model herself Bayley. That’s when she revealed that not only was she now officially a part of Monday Night Raw moving forward, but she was also declaring her entry in the Royal Rumble match.

So far the Women’s Rumble match only includes Nia Jax officially, and that was built upon tonight, as Jax confronted Bayley during her segment. Bayley said she could take on anyone on Raw now that she’s a part of the red brand’s roster, including the Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, and that’s when Jax showed up.

Jax referred to what happened before Raw even started, which was revealed at the top of the show. Jax attacked Ripley as she was making her way into the arena, brutally slamming her into a fence multiple times before kicking her on the ground. It’s not known when Ripley will be back, but she was waving away medical personnel, so hopefully that means she won’t be sidelined very long from it.

As for Bayley, this opens up some much-needed creative opportunities for her regarding her storylines. Bayley had been in a back-and-forth program with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, and she also ended up repairing things with Bianca Belair a bit thanks to her friendship with Naomi.

Without taking the Title from Stratton, there wasn’t much else for her to do there, so moving to Raw opens things up a bit. She can feud with Ripley for the Title of course, but she can also face Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Lyra Valkyria, who is now the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Bayley’s also been showing up everywhere lately, including NXT, which might be her most important showcase at the moment. That’s because she’s started a program with Roxanne Perez, who is likely headed to Raw or SmackDown sooner than later. This will be the perfect feud to shine a light on Perez ahead of her main roster ascension, and babyface Bayley is the perfect foil to make that happen.

