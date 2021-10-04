FOX Quietly Cancels Controversial Show

Fox has quietly canceled the controversial reality show Labor of Love after one season. According to Variety, Fox’s head of alternative content Rob Wade confirmed the show’s cancellation during the network’s recent Television Critics Association press tour presentation. Labor of Love is currently the only unrenewed show at Fox to officially be canceled. Several other unrenewed shows fates remain up in the air, including America’s Most Wanted, The Masked Dancer, and Lego Masters.



Labor of Love debuted on Fox on May 21, 2020. Hosted by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, the show followed former Bachelor contestant Kristy Katzmann as 15 men participated in challenges and dates to test their parenting and personal skills with the end goal of the series to help Katzman find the father of her future children. The show ran for eight episodes with Katzmann choosing sales and marketing executive Kyle Klinger as the winner. Other contestants on Labor of Love included former WWE superstar Matt Kay (aka Matt Striker) and Survivor alum Marcus Lehman.



The series sparked backlash online after its debut with many decrying it as dangerous or strange that it was turning the decision to conceive and parent a child into a game or competition for entertainment. Katzmann and Klinger ultimately ended up splitting after the show, with Katzmann telling People that she and Klinger actually hadn’t spent much time together as part of the show and it was “clear that we just weren’t compatible.”



Katzman herself also later took to Instagram this May to update followers on her solo journey to become a mother and noted that she had received “fire and hate” over Labor of Love.



Thus far, Davis has not commented on the news of Labor of Love‘s cancellation. Davis is currently filming the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That… for HBO Max.The sequel series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” Davis is joined by original stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be involved in the new series.



For those interested, all eight episodes of Labor of Love are available to stream for free on Tubi.



Are you surprised that Labor of Love was canceled? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.