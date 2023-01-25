Frasier Revival Reveals New Cast Members

Frasier's long-awaited sequel has cast Anders Keith and Jess Salgueiro in roles for the Paramount+ series. Variety reported the moves for the streaming revival. Kelsey Grammer is, of course, returning for the titular role. Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott are also reported to appear. With Keith, he'll play Frasier's nephew and Salgueiro will be his son Freddy's roommate. It's an inventive way to work around some of the fan expectations of a straightforward continuation. But, the two characters also make a ton of sense to bounce off the older members of the cast.

Variety describes newcomer David as, "an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. Frasier's nephew David has Niles' intelligence, Daphne's smile, and neither of their polish. David's unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew's earnest enthusiasm."

With Salgueiro's Eve, she's "spontaneous, outgoing and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile."

Here's how Paramount describes the beloved show's return: "Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

What Can We Expect From the Frasier Revival?

In a previous interview with People.com, executive producer Grammer explained how the new show sees Frasier kind of starting over. There's some distance between the old cast of friends and family. Chris Harris, of How I Met Your Mother fame, write the scripts with Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces.) Check out what he had to say!

"He's our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that," Grammer shared. "I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

"We'll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such," Grammer continued. "But the new world for Frasier is one of new friendships — and some new twists and turns he didn't know were still in there."

