Freeform Officially Cancels Bella Thorne-Led Series ‘Famous in Love’

After days of speculation, Freeform made the cancellation of Bella Thorne-led drama series, Famous in Love, official.

The cable network reportedly decided to cancel the series Tuesday, but the cable network opted out of confirming reports after Thorne tweeted her outrage about discovering the news online rather than being told by producers of the show.

“We are proud to have had the opportunity to air Famous in Love. After many discussions we have made the difficult decision not to renew the show for a third season,” Freeform said in a statement Friday to The Hollywood Reporter. “We want to thank our colleagues at Warner Horizon and our incredible producers, writers, cast and crew, especially Marlene King, for their creativity, hard work and dedication.”

THR reporter Lesley Goldberg tweeted Friday that the statement from the network comes after they finally talked about canceling the series with showrunner, I. Marlene King, who in turn let the cast know of the news.

The confirmation comes days after THR reported the network initially intended to renew the series for season three, but asked streaming partner Hulu for a larger contribution on the expensive series. Due to Famous in Love‘s ratings — season two averaged 254,000 total viewers, down from 330,000 in season one — Hulu declined and Freeform chose to cancel the show.

Sources also told the outlet some producers were relieved with the cancellation at the time. Star Thorne and showrunner King reportedly clashed several times during production of the series, with the actress allegedly displaying “diva-like behavior” on set.

Thorne reportedly wanted off of Famous in Love, with the actress refusing to participate in Freeform-organized live-tweets during the second season.

After the reports surfaced, Thorne took to Twitter to shame producers for not letting her know about the cancellation before it was made public.

If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe. https://t.co/B6Q5BX8hkt — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 26, 2018

“If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe,” Thorne tweeted Tuesday.

Along with Thorne, Famous in Love starred Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga and Perrey Reeves. The series followed Paige (Thorne), an ordinary college student who gets her “big break” in Hollywood after getting cast in a blockbuster film, she then must navigate her new star-studded life as well as deal with the chemistry between herself, her co-lead and her best friend.

Freeform’s current roster now includes hits Grown-ish and The Bold Type, along with Cloak and Dagger, upcoming The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble, Alone Together, Siren and Kenya Barris’ upcoming Besties.