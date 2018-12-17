Freeform Trolls ‘Shadowhunters’ Fans With ‘Toy Story’ Broadcast, Prompting Backlash

Freeform recently aired a special “POP’n Knowledge” version of Toy Story and one of the factoids included in the broadcast is drawing quite the backlash from the Shadowhunters fan base.

Unique programming to the Disney-owned channel, Freeform will air classic movies and overlay graphics with various tidbits of pop culture knowledge over the film as it airs. On the recent airing of Toy Story, one overlay read “Will Freeform save Shadowhunters if I keep tweeting about it?”

You see, the problem is — the overlay popped up during the part of Toy Story where Woody (Tom Hanks) is asking a Magic 8 Ball various questions. In this shake in particular, the Magic 8 Ball reads “Don’t Count On It.”

Suffice to say, Shadowhunters fans weren’t pleased in the slightest. After three seasons on Freeform, the channel decided to cancel the supernatural drama earlier this year. Almost immediately after the cancellation, the fandom took to Twitter to launch a #SaveShadowhunters campaign.

With such a passionate fanbase continually campaigning for the return of the show months after its cancellation, this trolling by Freeform most definitely didn’t sit well with the fans. It should be noted that Freeform has since apologized for the incident on their official Twitter account.

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to the incident from all corners of the Shadowhunters fanbase.

