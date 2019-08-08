Friends Celebrates 25 Years With the LEGO Ideas Central Perk Set

The legendary NBC sitcom Friends turns 25 in September, and LEGO is celebrating by releasing the 21319 LEGO Ideas Central Perk set. That’s right, starting on September 1st you can live the dream and visit the Friends cafe studio set to enjoy a cup of coffee with minifigs of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Gunther. In fact, you can buy actual Central Perk coffee for the occasion. Maybe even put a Friends picture frame on your door to enhance the ’90s atmosphere.

As noted, the Central Perk LEGO Ideas set will launch on September 1st, and when it does, you’ll be able to grab it right here for only $59.99 – which seems like a bargain for such a highly anticipated set with 1070 pieces. Additional features include a removable seating area, a stage for Phoebe’s performances, and tons of accessories and Easter eggs for fans. A full list of features is available below.

This LEGO Ideas set includes 7 new-for-September-2019 minifigures: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther.

The CENTRAL PERK café construction toy features the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, 2 chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with 2 cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items; a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; 3 pillar elements in a new-for-September-2019 green color; umbrella stand with 2 umbrella elements; window with ‘CENTRAL PERK’ logo decoration; entrance doors; and 2 brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.

The seating area for the show’s star characters is removable for easy play.

The minifigures each have their own items inspired by the TV series, including Ross’s brick-built keyboard and the following accessory elements: Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice and ‘man bag’, Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar and Gunther’s broom.

Other accessory elements in this café playset include a newspaper, 15 coffee cups and a ‘Reserved’ sign, plus 3 vases and buildable flowers.

