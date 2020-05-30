Friends: Here's Why the Joey Spinoff Isn't Available on HBO Max

✖

HBO Max launched this week with the promise of Zack Snyder's Justice League coming next year. Currently, the streaming service offers some sitcoms ranging from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to The Big Bang Theory. One of the biggest draws for many people has been all ten seasons of Friends, which was recently taken off Netflix. Many people were also looking forward to the Friends reunion special, but it was put on hold due to the current pandemic. One show that hasn't made its way to the new streaming service is Joey, the short-lived Friends spin-off. According to a recent report from Variety, HBO Max hasn't licensed the series... yet.

"We're always assessing available shows to see what will be a good fit and well-received by subscribers," an HBO Max spokesperson explained. While there's not exactly a high demand for the series, which starred Matt LeBlanc, Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge, Andrea Anders, Ben Falcone, and Miguel A. Nunez Jr, you can find some people on social media who would love to see the series come to HBO Max:

I’d actually subscribe to @hbomax if they had “Joey” because the dvds are almost non existent https://t.co/G6vdj8wlgW — cheerioo (@cheerioo) May 30, 2020

As for the Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are expected to return for the delayed special. Also rejoining the project are series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The Friends reunion special was set to be a huge draw for HBO Max in the early days of the service. The company paid a pretty penny to get the streaming rights to the landmark show. Recently, LeBlanc appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the project referring to it as "the six of us together talking about the good old days." TV Guide notes the actor also said "we got the band back together without the instruments," confirming the unscripted nature of the one-off special.

If you're confused about the difference between HBO services, HBO Max is a one-stop-shop for all of the Warner Bros. movies and TV shows ranging from Harry Potter to DC Comics titles. HBO remains a part of cable packages, offering films and shows in real-time on a programming schedule. HBO Now allows users to stream HBO to their phones. HBO Go allows an on-demand version of HBO content for mobile devices. You can learn more here.

Would you like to see Joey on HBO Max? Tell us in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.