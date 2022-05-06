Mike Hagerty, Who Played Friends' Mr. Treeger, Dead at 67

✖

Friends star Mike Hagerty has died at the age of 67. The Somebody, Somewhere actor's co-star posted a message to inform fans of what had happened on social media. On the NBC sitcom, he played Mr. Treeger. Season 4's "The One With the Ballroom Dancing," sticks out as a memorable entry for Hagerty. Throughout his career, he made his way as a steady presence of numerous sitcoms.

A series regular on short-lived programs like The George Carlin Show and Lucky Louie on HBO. But, that list of credits is so wild to think about. Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, ER, Ghost Whisperer, Boston Legal, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Community, CSI, Glee, Medium, The Mindy Project, Mob City, Monk, The Goldbergs, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Seinfeld, Shameless, The Wayans Bros., and the Wonder Years.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," Bridget Everett wrote on Instagram. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed."

In another post she said, "I loved Mike the instant i met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

Entertainment journalist Will Harris was the first to report his death. They shared a lovely anecdote on Twitter. "I'm extremely saddened to hear that Mike Hagerty has passed away. I wanted so badly to do a Random Roles with him for the AV Club, but even though he was a Chicago guy, the pitch was a no-go. Most depressing is that we were supposed to do an interview for my Substack newsletter when SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE premiered, but due to a scheduling issue, it never happened…and now it never will. #RIPMikeHagerty"

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.