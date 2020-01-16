Friends Reunion Special Now in Doubt for HBO Max

It’s been 16 years since Friends aired its last episode but the series remains one of the most popular television shows of all time. The show is so popular still that if there is one thing fans want more than anything else at this point, it’s a Friends reunion. However, it looks like it’s not something that’s going to happen just yet. According to HBO Max‘s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly, negotiations for the reunion special have reached an impasse, one that has cast some doubt the reunion.

At the HBO Max presentation at the Television Critics’ Association press tour (via Deadline), Reilly said there is definitely interest, but right now things are just a maybe, not a guarantee.

“There is interest all around and yet we can’t get the interests all alighted to push the button in it,” Reilly said. “Today is just a maybe.”

When it comes to the interest in the special generally, it is important to note that it would be a reunion special and not a reboot. Back in November, star Jennifer Aniston revealed on Instagram that the project would not be a reboot of the beloved series, though they were really only in the very general stages of trying to come up with something.

“I would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” Aniston said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

This update that whatever that something they were working on is now in doubt won’t be good news for fans who are already coping – or trying to cope – with the loss of the series on Netflix. As of the January 1, the beloved sitcom is no longer available on the streaming giant with the agreement between Netflix and Warner Bros. Television having run out. The series is ultimately headed to HBO Max, but fans will have to wait five months for that as the service doesn’t launch until May.

And Friends isn’t the only popular series that will be headed to HBO Max when it arrives in May, either. The Big Bang Theory will also be on HBO Max as well with WarnerMedia shelling out a truly massive amount of money to be the exclusive streaming home for both shows.

