Netflix Releases Fuller House Final Season Trailer

The Tanner-Fuller family has been through quite a lot over the years, delivering countless hours of entertainment to multiple generations of fans. Now, their story is set to come to an end with the final episodes of Netflix's Fuller House. The first nine episodes of Fuller House's fifth and final season have been streaming on Netflix since last year, and now the streamer is ready to release the very end of the series. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the final episodes of Fuller House would be released on June 2nd, and released a full trailer to go along with the news.

The trailer, which you can watch above, features footage from throughout Full House and Fuller House, showing how the characters have grown up over the years on TV. It also sets up the story for this last set of episodes, focusing on the triple wedding for D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringes as Ramona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Ashley Liao as Lola. Original Full House stars Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier have also appeared on the series.

You can read the official synopsis for the final season of Fuller House below.

"In Fuller House, life can take you in unexpected directions and also into familiar territory when D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler. In Fuller House's fifth and final season, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ’s three boys, Stephanie's new baby, and Kimmy’s feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all of the memories that have led them there."

The final episodes of Fuller House will be released on Netflix on June 2nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.