Fuller House Star Addresses Olsen Twins' Decision Not to Star in Revival Series

The original Full House sitcom was a massive hit when it originally aired, making the entire cast household names, but the breakout stars were arguably Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as it kicked off a number of projects across a variety of platforms featuring the pair. When the revival series Fuller House was announced, audiences hoped the pair would make an appearance, only to be absent from the entire run of the sitcom. Star of both series Dave Coulier recently looked back on how, while it was an easy decision for many original cast members to return, Mary-Kate and Ashley being toddlers during the series' initial run means they have an entirely different connection to the experience than older actors.

While speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, Coulier confirmed that he did get to see the sisters at a tribute to the late Bob Saget, expressing, "It was so sweet to see them and just share some time with them, you know, because they were babies and little girls when we did the show ... So they have a different perspective of the show."

He continued, "I was an adult ... But for them, imagine growing up, you know, on the Warner Brothers lot. I mean, we saw each other more than we saw our own family. So for them, I think there's a different perspective there ... Me, I was looking at it as, I'm gonna go to work each day and do the best job for them. It was life, you know, because we were hanging out after the show, we would all hang out on weekends, or go to birthday parties, or celebrate things, have barbecues, pool parties. So, you know, speaking with them -- they had a little bit of a different experience. I mean, imagine starting a TV show when you're only nine months old."

The success of Full House allowed the Olsen twins to star in a number of movies that went straight to video, with their last major acting project being the theatrical release New York Minute in 2004. Since that film, the pair have focused more on their efforts in the fashion industry.

The final season of Fuller House debuted in 2020, which kept the tradition of finding ways to make jokes about the absence of Mary-Kate and Ashley's Michelle Tanner. At one point in the final season, Andrea Barber's Kimmy Gibbler comes across Michelle's old bike, causing her to ask Michelle's sisters, "How long are you going keep Michelle's bike?" before turning to look directly at the camera to joke, "If she hasn't come for it by now, she isn't coming."

