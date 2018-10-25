Funko Unveils The First ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Pop Figure

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Netflix tomorrow, October 26th. However, the fun starts today because Funko has unveiled the first Pop figure from the series – Sabrina Spellman comes packaged with Salem the Cat!

Pre-orders for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Pop figure are up and running right here with shipping slated for February. If you are unfamiliar with the upcoming series, the official synopsis reads:

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was developed by the same team that adapted Archie into Riverdale for The CW. They’re hoping to bring some of that same Riverdale edge to Sabrina on Netflix (coincidentally, Riverdale just got a round of new Funko Pops recently).

“There’s definitely that same edge-of-your-seat quality to the show,” star Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina Spellman, said of in a recent interview. “There’s obviously the timelessness of it, the really wonderful cinematography and fun references to different things, and the total suspense is right there. The shows are wildly different, but Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa is] brilliant, and he’s he’s behind both of them, so there’s definitely a vibe, just sort of a general, addictive quality to both shows that people are really going to respond to.”

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be? I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things. And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

In addition to Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Tati Gabrielle, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, and Bronson Pinchot. Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serves as showrunner.

