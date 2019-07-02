Funko’s New Game of Thrones Pops Include Queen Sansa and a Sad Season 8 Moment

The dust may have settled on the final season of Game of Thrones, but Funko is still wrapping things up with regard to their Pop figure lineup. The latest additions include the much needed Queen of the North Sansa Pop and a Moment Pop figure featuring Daenerys and Jorah Mormont. It depicts Jorah spending his last moments fighting to protect the woman who friendzoned him so that she could live long enough to commit genocide at King’s Landing. Poor Jorah.

You can pre-order the Queen Sansa Pop figure here and the Daenerys and Jorah Moment Pop figure here with shipping slated for November. Details on previous releases in the Season 8 Game of Thrones Funko Pop lineup is available here.

On a related note, HBO may not have delivered on the final season of Game of Thrones in the eyes of many fans, but it certainly appears that they’ve done the show justice with their 33-disc limited edition complete series Blu-ray / digital box set. It has one of the most stunning package designs that we’ve ever seen along with loads of additional content. At the time of writing, you can pre-order the set at Walmart or right here at Amazon for $249.95 (24% off) with free shipping slated for December 3rd. That’s pretty reasonable when you dig into the details and find out what the set contains…

HBO has revealed that the Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection box set includes Seasons 1-8 on Blu-ray and digital along with loads of special features and never-before-seen footage – including a cast reunion show with Conan O’ Brien that’s available exclusively on this set. Everything is wrapped up in a wooden shadow box with multi-layer, 3D panel artwork from Robert Ball (the artist behind the Beautiful Death series) that pulls out to highlight a story from each season. Official details about the bonus features can be found below.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Bonus Features:

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

Bonus content and retail exclusive videos from previously released individual season box sets, totaling more than 15 hours of extra materials for fans to explore when they’ve finished watching the series.

Game of Thrones: Complete Series and Season 8 Blu-ray Bonus Features:

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary featured on DVD in two parts by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

When Winter Falls: Exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the “Battle of Winterfell” in Season 8, Episode 3.

Duty is the Death of Love: A compelling look at how the team behind Game of Thrones and its major stars, including Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, brought the show to its conclusion in the series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

Audio Commentaries: 10 Audio Commentaries with cast and crew, including the show’s creators, Benioff and Weiss, on the final season.

Deleted and Extended Scenes: 5 never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from season 8.

Histories and Lore: New animated pieces giving the history and background of notable season 8 locations and storylines.

