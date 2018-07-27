Funko Unveils the Knight Rider With KITT Pop Ride

Before there was Elon Musk and Tesla, there was Michael Knight and his talking Pontiac Firebird Trans Am named KITT. If you grew up in the ’80s, there’s a good chance that you were obsessed with KITT, and to those people we present Funko‘s new Knight Rider Pop Ride figure!

It features David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, airing out his giant head through KITT’s sunroof. I only wish you could press down the license plate and hear William Daniels / Mr. Feeny’s soothing voice like the Kenner toy did back in the day. Still, this Pop figure is pretty awesome, and you can pre-order one for your collection right here with shipping slated for September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Knight Rider figure concludes a relatively ’80s heavy week from Funko. Just yesterday they released a line of Pop figures and plush based on the 1986 cult classic rock musical / comedy / horror film known as Little Shop of Horrors.

The standard collection of Pop figures includes Seymour holding a baby version of the man-eating plant Audrey II, Seymour’s love interest Audrey, sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, DDS, and Audrey II with a bloody chase “recently fed” version that’s a 1-in-6 rarity. You can pre-order the entire Little Shop of Horrors Funko Pop lineup right here, and I think every dentist in the country should get a Steve Martin/Orin Pop figure just to make their pop culture-savvy patients uncomfortable.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for an adorable baby version of Audrey II in a coffee can at Target as well as a 12-inch SuperCute Plush of Audrey II at Hot Topic starting this August.

Funko also released several new Pop figures for another ’80s classic – Gremlins. You can shop the entire Gremlins Funko Pop lineup right here. The lineup includes Greta, the first female Gremlin, the Gremlin flasher, and a Gizmo and Stripe Vynl 2-pack.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.