Funko’s SDCC 2019 The Big Bang Theory DC Superhero Pops Arrive Tonight

The Big Bang Theory ended its historic 12 season run back in May, but the show still looms large at San Diego Comic-Con thanks to Funko. The Big Bang Theory boasts the largest collection of exclusive Pop figures at the 2019 show, but you don’t have to attend to get your hands on them. UPDATE: Walmart’s SDCC exclusives did go live last night, but you had to search for them individually. Updated links for each Pop figure are available below.

The lineup includes Howard dressed as Batman, Leonard as the Green Lantern, Penny as Wonder Woman, Raj as Aquaman, and Sheldon as The Flash. A Pop tee of the group in their superhero costumes and a standalone Sheldon as the Flash tee will also be available. A full breakdown of Walmart’s SDCC 2019 exclusives can be found below. Make sure to keep tabs on our San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Funko master list because Walmart’s Pops aren’t the only exclusives dropping tonight.

In other Funko news, they launched their first Pop figures based on Disney’s cult classic film Hocus Pocus last year in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. This year, they’re upping the ante with this outstanding Movie Moment Pop featuring the Sanderson sisters gazing into a cauldron with a bubbling green potion.

The first wave of Hocus Pocus Pops was a Spirit Halloween exclusive, and such is the case with the new Movie Moment Pop. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live right here for $36.99 with shipping expected “on or before” September 4th. Note that a new line of Sanderson Sisters Funko Pop pen toppers were also released and can be ordered right here for $5.99 each. Inside that link you’ll also find the previous Pop figures and the rest of Spirit Halloween’s Hocus Pocus lineup, which includes toys, housewares, clothing, costumes, and more.

Finally, it’s been four months since Funko announced a new Pop figure in the main Pokemon lineup, but they dropped a very adorable Squirtle yesterday and you can get your pre-order in right here with shipping slated for September.

