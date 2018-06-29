Funny or Die Hosts Charity Livestream Featuring Felicia Day, Seth Green, Alan Tudyk, and More

Felicia Day and Funny Or Die are joining forces to host a 12-hour charity livestream on Saturday, June 30th to raise money for Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas nonprofit working to reunite children and families separated at the U.S. border.

The actress, author and founder of lifestyle brand Geek & Sundry will be joined by a long roster of celebrity friends including Star Wars standout Alan Tudyk, Robot Chicken’s Seth Green, Hulk and the Agents of SMASH‘s Clare Grant, The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker, Metal Gear Solid executive producer Geoff Keighley and more from 9:00AM to 9:00PM PDT for a 12-hour marathon of gaming and community outreach while raising money and awareness for this important cause.

“I am so excited to gather my friends and fans together and use our combined efforts to help these immigrant children. This will be a super fun event that will entertain as well as do good,” said Day in a statement.

Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, Inc. (RAICES) is a nonprofit organization that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost immigration legal services and education to under-served immigrant children, families, and refugees. They have recently sprung to public attention due to their wildly successful donation campaign across Facebook which has already raised over $20 million dollars.

The event will take place Saturday, June 30th, 2018 from 9:00AM to 9:00PM PDT on Day’s Twitch stream at https://www.twitch.tv/feliciaday. Viewers tuning in can donate via the RAICES Paypal during the stream to contribute live.

mitú, a leading media company serving young Latinos and multi-cultural youth, will also be sponsoring an hour of the stream where celebrities and guests will game, talk, and challenge each other and the audience to raise money and discuss why what’s happening at the border matters. The stream will also be broadcast to mitú’s social platforms, reaching over five million followers.

For fans looking for other ways to give RAICES, the actress is also currently running a charity t-shirt campaign in which all proceeds go to the organization. The t-shirt can be purchased by clicking here.