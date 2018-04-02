‘Futurama’ Cast Reunion Announced

Good news, everyone! The Planet Express crew is getting back together for a panel at the ATX Television Festival.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Futurama cast members Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman will join showrunner David X. Cohen and a few special guests for a table read of a “series favorite” episode of the show followed by a question and answer session.

Cast members John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Lauren Tom, Tress MacNeille, and Frank Welker were not announced as part of the reunion. Perhaps the event’s “special guests” will fill in reading for characters like Bender and Leela.

Futurama was created by Matt Groening and originally aired on Fox from 1999-2003. After finding new popularity in syndication on Adult Swim, Futurama was resurrected in 2007 in the form of four direct-to-DVD movies that were cut into 30-minute episodes to air on Comedy Central. The movies were successful enough for Comedy Central to order new seasons of the series, which began airing in June 2010.

Futurama won six Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Animated Program, as well as seven Annie Awards, two Environmental Media Awards and two Writers Guild of America Awards.

Futurama made a return in a new form in 2017 with the mobile video game Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow. The game, developed by TinyCo, features brand new animation, returning original voice cast, and a story that plays out like an episode of Futurama.

In addition, just last month the cast of Futurama reunited to record a brand new episode in the form of a radio drama. Titled “Radiorama,” the episode was released as a podcast guest-starring Chris Hardwick as the villain Klaxon.

Fans of Futurama were saddened when he series exited the Netflix streaming service library of titles, where it had been a mainstay, but the show found a new home on Hulu as part of an overall deal for Fox animated comedies that also included the streaming rights to American Dad!, The Cleveland Show, and Bob’s Burgers. Futurama is also currently airing in syndication on Syfy.

ATX is in its seventh year and will run June 7-10.